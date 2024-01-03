Wednesday, January 3, 2024
‘Ram Siya Ram’: Virat Kohli’s gestures during the unofficial entrance song of South African player Keshav Maharaj wins the internet

These days, every time the South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj walks out to bat in South Africa, the DJ always plays 'Ram Siya Ram' from the film Aadipurush

OpIndia Staff
Kohli during Ram Siya Ram song (Image Source: Sportskeeda)
8

These days, every time the South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj walks out to bat in South Africa, the DJ always plays ‘Ram Siya Ram’ from the film Aadipurush, and it was no different on Wednesday, 3rd January. During the first morning of the second Test between South Africa and India, as Keshav Maharaj walked out amidst a South African collapse, the song again played on the speakers in the stadium.

During Maharaj’s arrival to the crease, as the song played in the background, former Indian captain Virat Kohli enjoyed it in particular as he made actions to pull a bow and arrow, and later did ‘namaste’ to honour Lord Ram.

This act from Virat Kohli has since gone viral on social media with everyone appreciating him for the gesture.

An X user @SonofChoudhary posted on X – Virat Kohli paying tribute to Shri Ram When DJ was playing ” Ram Siya Ram ” song in Centurion when Keshav Maharaj cm to bat. Virat is A entertainer

Another user coolfunnytshirt posted- Cute act by Virat Kohli with Keshav Maharaj and the Ram Siya Ram song associated with him..

A user named BreatheKohli posted – Kohli during “ Ram siya ram ”, has to be the best thing today

Interestingly, a chat over Indian wicketkeeper and Keshav Maharav had ensued over this very song during the white ball leg of the South African tour.

As soon as Maharaj came out to bat during the 3rd ODI of the tour, the DJ at the venue started playing the song ‘Ram Siya Ram’. Rahul, who was the wicketkeeper in the third ODI, quickly pointed out to Maharaj how the song is always played each time he walked in to bat. Maharaj agreed with a ‘yes’ as Rahul broke into a smile. Looks like the song is played each time Maharaj comes out to bat, whether in Tests or ODIs.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Test, India, trailing 0-1 in the series, bowled out South Africa for a measly 55 in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj picked up 6 wickets in the demolition job by India.

