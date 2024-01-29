Monday, January 29, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: Clashes erupt between police and BJP supporters in Barrackpore, BJP says CM...
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Clashes erupt between police and BJP supporters in Barrackpore, BJP says CM Mamata Banerjee ordered the use of water cannons

A large group of BJP supporters participated in a march, attempting to breach barricades until police intervention. The situation escalated, leading BJP protestors to throw stones, and prompting police to use tear gas to restore order, resulting in widespread chaos.

OpIndia Staff
Police BJP West Bengal
Clashes erupt between police and BJP supporters in Barrackpore (Image Source: The Hindu)
6

On January 29, clashes ensued between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters and local police in Barrackpore, West Bengal, during the law violation program led by State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar.

BJP activists clashed fiercely when their march towards the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate was halted, protesting against a deterioration in the law and order situation in the region.

A large group of BJP supporters participated in a march, attempting to breach barricades until police intervention. The situation escalated, leading BJP protestors to throw stones, and prompting police to use tear gas to restore order, resulting in widespread chaos. Some BJP supporters sustained injuries during the clash, and the confrontation also disrupted vehicular traffic.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar criticised the West Bengal Police for their failure to apprehend a fugitive Trinamool Congress leader, Sheikh Shahjahan, who attacked ED officials during a raid and managed to evade arrest. Despite this, the police demonstrated audacity by intervening in a peaceful BJP protest, injuring women members in the process.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP secured victory in Barrackpore after Arjun Singh switched allegiance from Trinamool and contested on the saffron party’s ticket. Nevertheless, Mr Singh has now rejoined Trinamool, setting the stage for an intriguing contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election for the seat.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader and LoP in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly alleges that the use of water cannons against BJP workers in Barrackpore was directed by CM Mamata Banerjee. According to Adhikari, the incident involved unprovoked BJP workers, and despite the second barricade remaining intact, water cannons were deployed, resulting in injuries to 25 BJP workers.

On Police using water cannon against BJP workers in Barrackpore, West Bengal Legislative Assembly LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says, “The incident happened on the directions of CM Mamata Banerjee. They were unprovoked BJP workers. The second barricade was not broken, yet water cannons were used…25 BJP workers have been injured…”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Dragged on the road, and shot at chest, head’: Heart-rending tale of Kothari brothers who laid down their lives for Ram Mandir, sister carrying...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Society resident in Greater Noida assaulted by security guards and bouncers, three guards arrested: Here’s what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Jaipur: Balmukund Acharya faces protests for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans, and for his opposition to compulsory hijab

OpIndia Staff -

‘I am a loser, this is the last option’: Another suicide in Kota as 18-year-old girl kills herself over pressure of JEE exam

OpIndia Staff -

The tragic story of Kintan Saraswat: Parents say bullying and medical negligence led to the death of their child who wanted to become IAF...

OpIndia Staff -

Chief Imam of All India Imam organisation, Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, getting threats and criticism for attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

OpIndia Staff -

As nations halt funding to UNRWA over charges of involvement in the Oct 7 terror attacks by Hamas, is this the beginning of the...

Anurag -

NewsClick Chinese funding case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody of founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty

ANI -

‘Party busy in promoting ‘tourism’ instead of preparing for 2024 elections’: Congress leader Acharya Pramod slams Rahul Gandhi over NYAY Yatra

OpIndia Staff -

SC extends stay on Allahabad HC order to appoint Commission on Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid case, next hearing in April

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com