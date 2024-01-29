On January 29, clashes ensued between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters and local police in Barrackpore, West Bengal, during the law violation program led by State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar.

BJP activists clashed fiercely when their march towards the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate was halted, protesting against a deterioration in the law and order situation in the region.

A large group of BJP supporters participated in a march, attempting to breach barricades until police intervention. The situation escalated, leading BJP protestors to throw stones, and prompting police to use tear gas to restore order, resulting in widespread chaos. Some BJP supporters sustained injuries during the clash, and the confrontation also disrupted vehicular traffic.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar criticised the West Bengal Police for their failure to apprehend a fugitive Trinamool Congress leader, Sheikh Shahjahan, who attacked ED officials during a raid and managed to evade arrest. Despite this, the police demonstrated audacity by intervening in a peaceful BJP protest, injuring women members in the process.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP secured victory in Barrackpore after Arjun Singh switched allegiance from Trinamool and contested on the saffron party’s ticket. Nevertheless, Mr Singh has now rejoined Trinamool, setting the stage for an intriguing contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election for the seat.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader and LoP in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly alleges that the use of water cannons against BJP workers in Barrackpore was directed by CM Mamata Banerjee. According to Adhikari, the incident involved unprovoked BJP workers, and despite the second barricade remaining intact, water cannons were deployed, resulting in injuries to 25 BJP workers.

