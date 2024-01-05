On Friday (5th January), a team comprising officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CRPF, and journalists was attacked and their vehicles were targeted in Sandeshkhali of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. The incident occurred when the ED team reached to execute a raid on the residence of Shahjahan Sheikh – a block-level official of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) – as part of an investigation into the ration scam.

The agency commenced raids early on Friday morning at the properties of two block-level leaders, Shahjahan Sheikh and Shankar Adhya, along with their relatives in North 24 Parganas, under the protection of central security forces. Over 200 residents reportedly encircled the ED officials and the central armed paramilitary forces that were accompanying the ED team.

According to reports, as the ED team attempted to enter Shajahan Sheikh’s house following multiple unanswered calls, a large group of men and women converged at the location, raising slogans. They also assaulted the officials and damaged their vehicles. The presence of Shahjahan Sheikh or his family members inside the house at that time could not be ascertained.

A news correspondent of News18 Bangla was also reportedly attacked. His car was also damaged and the camera of the journalist crew was also broken by these goons. Due to the assault by Shahjahan Sheikh’s supporters on the ED officials, the planned raid on the TMC leader could not be completed.

Meanwhile the BJP has alleged the involvement of Rohingyas in the attack.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari wrote on his X handle, “Horrific. The Law and order Situation in West Bengal is in shambles. ED Officials & CRPF Jawans brutally attacked in Sandeshkhali; North 24 Parganas district, while conducting Raid at TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s house. I doubt that Rohingyas are present among the anti-national attackers. I urge the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, Director of ED and CRPF to take cognizance of this grave situation and take appropriate action to crush this anarchy. NIA should also probe this matter.”

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said, “There are complaints and corruption charges against all of them. Naturally, ED will take action. It is quite obvious. The attack on ED in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali shows what the Rohingya are doing to the law and order in the state.”

Public Distribution System Scam

On 26th October, ED raided the residence of West Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick in Kolkata in connection to a corruption case related to ration distribution. Mallick is a senior TMC leader serving as the forest minister. Previously, he held the food minister portfolio. In response to the raid, Banerjee strongly criticised the central agency and accused the BJP-led government at the centre of using such actions as part of a “broader strategy” ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Interestingly, Mallick’s daughter Priyadarshini reportedly deposited Rs 3.37 crores in her bank account after the 2016 demonetisation. Being a school teacher, she draws an annual salary of 2.48 lakhs. During ED’s interrogation, she claimed to have earned the money as tuition fees. Furthermore, ED found a deposit of Rs 4.3 crores in the IDBI bank account of Mallick’s wife, Mandipa. ED arrested Mallick over an accusation of laundering Rs 95 crores using shell companies.