A woman in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, sought divorce from her husband after he took her to Ayodhya despite promising her a honeymoon trip to Goa.

The woman’s divorce suit was brought forward in a family court, and the couple attended a counseling session. According to Shail Avasthi, the relationship counselor, the couple got married in August of last year.

The man is an IT engineer and was requested by his wife to take her to a foreign destination for their honeymoon; nevertheless, he insisted that they visit a domestic sacred site, as his elderly parents wanted to attend a temple.

The woman mentioned in her divorce petition that both she and her husband are employed and earn high wages. She stated that they could have easily financed a honeymoon abroad. However, her husband declined and proposed they go on a honeymoon in India, citing the necessity to care for his parents.

Both of them later decided to visit Goa. The woman claimed that a day before the trip, her husband informed her that they were going to Ayodhya and Varanasi at his mother’s request.

Despite going on the trip, the pair had a heated dispute when they returned, prompting the woman to file for divorce from her spouse. According to Avasthi, the woman claimed that her husband “broke her trust” and “prioritized his extended family over her” from the start of their marriage.

The couple’s counseling session was still underway.