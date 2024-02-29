On 29th February, the investigation into cases filed against Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan who was taken into custody in Minakah, North 24 Parganas district, was taken over by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID). “We will probe into the cases against him (Sheikh). He has been brought to Bhavani Bhavan (Bengal Police headquarters) for questioning,” a senior official stated.

Sheikh Shahjahan was transported to Bhawani Bhawan from a municipal court in Basirhat where he was brought at 10:30 am, after he was given a 10-day police custody, after he was captured on the 29th of February morning. He was apprehended in two cases related to an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) personnel on 5th January which transpired during a raid at his residence about a ration scam. “He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 147 (rioting) and 307 (attempt to murder),” authorities revealed.

Following a complaint from the Enforcement Directorate, Sheikh Shahjahan was nabbed and charged under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 427 (offence of mischief), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention), and provisions under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The development occurred three days after the state police were chastised by the Calcutta High Court for their failure to act sooner, declaring that “he should be arrested” and that there was no stay order in place about his arrest. Sheikh Shahjahan had been on the run since 5th January when a violent crowd associated with him brutally assaulted the Enforcement Directorate officers.

Meanwhile, in an X post on 28th February the leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly, Suvendu Adhikari charged, “The Scoundrel of Sandeshkhali – Seikh Shahjahan is in the safe custody of Mamata Police since 12 am last night. He was taken away from the Bermajur – II Gram Panchayat area, after he managed to negotiate a deal with the Mamata Police, through influential mediators, that he would be taken care of properly while in Police and Judicial Custody.”

Notably, the state’s CID is also probing a case against Republic Bangla journalist Santu Pan who was arrested on 19th February for reporting against Shahjahan Sheikh. However, he was granted bail by the Calcutta High Court on 22nd February. The accusations made against Republic Bangla reporter Santu Pan were not adequately explained, according to the Calcutta High Court. The Mamata Banerjee government was severely criticized by the court, which asked, “Why this FIR shouldn’t be quashed?”

It added, “Feel sorry for police officers. You have not been able to arrest real culprits. You are after an innocent journalist while the people who are not caught are making a mockery of the law. You want to put all your energy after this innocent journalist.”

Furthermore, Suman De, Executive Vice President of ABP Ananda was also summoned by the state’s CID for allegedly provoking common villagers but the Calcutta High Court stayed the FIR and all proceedings against the journalist on 26th February, saying that a bona fide mistake in reporting does not constitute a real offence.

On 28th February, the High Court issued an order permitting the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan as well. However, the additional Solicitor General of India, SV Raju, who was representing the ED, voiced concern that if he is caught by the state police, they would likely weaken the case.

“This is the beginning of an end. We have to put an end to the cycle of violence in Bengal. In parts of Bengal, the goons are ruling the roost. This must end and the gangsters should be put behind bars,” remarked West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Meanwhile, Trinamool MP Santanu Sen claimed that the “stay order” caused Sheikh Shahjahan’s arrest to be postponed. He further stated that the arrest demonstrates that “our government follows ‘rajdharma’ in an administrative manner” and that the “Bharatiya Janata Party should learn ‘rajdharma’ from the TMC.” He alleged, “Abhishek Banerjee had said that the Police were unable to arrest him due to the court’s stay order. He has been arrested within 3-4 days of the removal of the stay order.”

Sheikh Shahjahan’s criminal past

On 8th February this year, hundreds of women in Sandeshkhali took to the streets to protest against land grabbing, non-payment of wages and sexual violence committed by Trinamool Congress goon Sheikh Shahjahan and his two aides Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar. Popularly referred to as ‘Betaj Badshah‘ Shahjahan Sheikh is an influential person in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, an area that is adjacent to the Bangladesh border.

The Block Development Officer (BDO) has received more than 700 complaints against him in six days of excesses against villagers in the last six days. He was also the mastermind behind the assault on Enforcement Directorate officials who had reached to execute a raid on his residence as part of an investigation into the ration scam.

Meanwhile, 50 allegations of “sexual abuse and land grab” against the Trinamool leader and his accomplices have been filed by tribal families with the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. A total of 1,250 complaints, 400 of which had to do with land-related matters, were reported to the state government officials.