Monday, February 19, 2024
HomePoliticsChandigarh: Split in AAP ahead of fresh Mayor elections, 3 Councilors leave the party...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Chandigarh: Split in AAP ahead of fresh Mayor elections, 3 Councilors leave the party to join BJP

Councilor Gurcharan Kala, who took membership of BJP, said that AAP had been putting pressure on him. However, impressed by the works of PM Modi, Kala took membership of BJP.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Indian Express
4

On Sunday (January 18), Chandigarh Mayor Manoj Sonkar (from BJP) resigned from his post as Mayor of the city. Now, elections will be held again for the post of Mayor in the Union Territory which is the capital of both Punjab and Haryana. Sonkar resigned before the hearing in the Supreme Court over his election. Meanwhile, before the fresh elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suffered a major setback as three of its councilors have joined BJP.

AAP councilors Neha Musawat, Poonam and Gurcharan Kala were given party membership by BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde. With this, BJP now has the upper hand in the Municipal Corporation. BJP now has 18 councilors in the Municipal Corporation, whereas AAP is left with only 10 councilors. Apart from this, Congress has 7 councilors and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has 1 councilor.

Councilor Gurcharan Kala, who took membership of BJP, said that AAP had been putting pressure on him. However, impressed by the works of PM Modi, Kala took membership of BJP. Neha Musawat has also made similar allegations against Aam Aadmi Party.

In Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, 36 councilors together elect the post of Mayor. After recent updates, BJP has the support of 17 councilors, 1 MP (MPs also vote in the Chandigarh Mayor elections), and the lone councilor of SAD. At the same time, AAP and Congress together have only 17 votes. It is also worth noting that on the basis of new political equations, AAP is finding it difficult to get the support of Congress, because it had recently announced to contest the Punjab-Chandigarh Lok Sabha elections alone.

The matter will also be heard in the Supreme Court today (February 19, 2024). During last elections, BJP’s Manoj Sonkar was elected Mayor in the elections held on January 30. The alliance of Aam Aadmi Party and Congress had made allegations of rigging in this election and had approached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had summoned election officer Anil Masih in this case, who was accused of irregularities.

On Manoj Sonkar’s resignation, BJP clarified that after his election, the opposition was continuously creating ruckus and was not allowing the city to run properly, that is why Manoj Sonkar resigned. In the last elections, AAP had fielded Kuldeep Dholor against Manoj Sonkar, who had to face defeat.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAAP BJP Punjab
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest Bhondu Rehman for raping 1-year-old child in Bahraich, victim hospitalised

OpIndia Staff -

Murder, betrayal, religion, and politics – The real shady palace intrigue of Andhra Pradesh’s YSR family that will put any fictional series to shame!

S. Sudhir Kumar -

Supreme Court halts Lok Sabha Privilege Committee summons to Bengal chief secretary and DG over mistreatment to BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar

OpIndia Staff -

The West has de-hyphenated India and Pakistan, Indian media needs to follow suit and not help vested interests peddle their propaganda

Arya Chetan Agrawal -

Sandeshkhali: Woman whose complaint led to TMC leader Shibu Hazra’s arrest says her home was attacked by ‘men wearing police uniform

OpIndia Staff -

‘Modi face of Hindu terror’: Khalistanis desecrate Tricolour, make ‘gaumutra’ jibe in Vancouver while Canada holds workshops for Indian officials on ‘rule of law’

OpIndia Staff -

Newslaundry paints Islamists as ‘victims’ to justify violence in Haldwani, accuses police and Uttarakhand govt of ‘provoking’ Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -

Breakthrough in fourth round of Centre-farmers talks: Govt proposes 5-year plan for purchase of crops at MSP, ‘Delhi Chalo’ march halted temporarily

OpIndia Staff -

CPM-associated port workers federation declares support for Palestine, says it will not load or unload cargo from ships carrying weapons to Israel

OpIndia Staff -

‘Will continue to be Congress person’: Kamal Nath joining BJP is media conspiracy, say Congress leaders after talking with the former MP CM

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com