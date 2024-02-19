The Centre has presented a five-year plan for the purchase of pulses, maize and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices. This comes following the fourth round of talks between the Centre and farmers on Sunday (18th February).

Representing the government was the panel comprised of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Minister Piyush Goyal said that the talks were “positive” stating that the farmers raised various concerns. The proposal by the government includes a five-year plan for the procurement of key crops by the government agencies at MSP.

“We proposed a solution involving cooperative societies like NAFED entering into five-year contracts with farmers, ensuring purchases at MSP without quantity limitations,” said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Union Minister highlighted the proposal’s focus on diversification into pulses, cotton and maize with MSP assurances without limitations on the quantity.

He said, “This approach will save Punjab’s farming, improve the groundwater table, and save the land, which is already under stress, from getting barren.”

Additionally, Goyal said that several policy matters discussed cannot be finalised immediately as they need broader representation. He added that deliberations will continue to take place.

Following the government’s proposal, the farmers have decided to halt the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march temporarily while they go through the proposal and decide on the further plan of action.

The farmers have said that they will discuss the proposal over two days from February 19-20 and seek the opinion of experts before arriving at a decision.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “We will discuss in our forums on February 19-20 and take the opinion of experts regarding it and accordingly take a decision.”

He added that a decision on loan waivers and other demands is pending and hoped that the same will be resolved in the next two days. He Pandher said that the march will resume at 11 am on 21st February if all issues are not resolved.

The farmer’s panel comprised of representatives from Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM).

As per reports, the unions are planning to gherao the residences of BJP leaders in Punjab for three days and make toll barriers free for commuters from February 20-22.

SKM is scheduled to meet in Delhi on 22nd February to decide on further demands and plan of action.