Punjabi music composer and lyricist Bunty Bains narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Mohali, Punjab. The incident is said to have occured on Monday (26th February) when he went to a restaurant with his family and friends in the city’s Sector 79. According to reports, he had left the restaurant when the unknown assailants opened fire. Consequently, he managed to escape unhurt in the attack.

Reportedly, Bains was close to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was fatally shot in his car in May 2022.

Following the incident, Bunty Bains filed a police complaint. Cracked windows and a bullet embedded in the wood frame could be seen in the visuals of the incident.

Breaking: Gunfire occurred at a Katani Premium Dhaba in Sector 79, where Punjabi lyricist Bunty Bains was having dinner with his family and friends. After Bunty Bains posted a story on Instagram, bullets were fired at the restaurant 30 minutes later. Fortunately, they were not in… pic.twitter.com/1eZuDM0OU8 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) February 27, 2024

Bains told Aaj Tak/India Today that after the attack, he received a threatening phone call. The caller was trying to extort Rs 1 crore from him. The caller also reportedly warned him that failure to meet the demand would lead to his death.

It is said that the threat was made in the name of Lucky Patial, said to be operating from Canada. Patial is a notorious gangster and is said to have connections with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs. These two gangs have been allegedly involved in various criminal activities across Punjab.

The police are investigating the incident from all angles including personal enmity and extortion bid. ADGP Jaskaran Singh stated that the pattern seems to be related to extortion, and an investigation is underway, as per Punjab-based Journalist Gagandeep Singh.

Bains allegedly attacked for closeness with Sidhu Moosewala

Bains is considered to be close with the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. His closeness with Moosewala is also suspected to be one of the reasons for the attack on him. Notably, he is credited for shaping the careers of several prominent Punjabi singers, including the late Moosewala. Before Moosewala’s death, Bains’ company used to manage his affairs.

Moosewala was killed on 29th May 2022. Back then, assailants shot and killed Moosewala in his car in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, Punjab. Gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder.

That year, Sidhu Moosewala contested unsuccessfully for the Punjab Assembly seat in Mansa on a Congress ticket. He lost the polls to Vijay Singla of the Aam Aadmi Party in the 2022 Punjab elections.

31 people have been charged in the Moosewala murder case. These include criminals Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, while 25 have been arrested.

Earlier in the day, Moose Wala’s parents announced that they are expecting to welcome a new family member shortly.