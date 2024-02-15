Thursday, February 15, 2024
HomeNews ReportsChhattisgarh: Muslims occupy 125 PM Awas houses by forcefully evicting beneficiary families, build a...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Chhattisgarh: Muslims occupy 125 PM Awas houses by forcefully evicting beneficiary families, build a tomb structure and perform exorcisms

The Housing Board constructed 400 residences under the Prime Minister's scheme in Bilaspur, 335 houses were distributed and the rest 65 were locked. Muslims occupied these houses, and then threatened 60 families to leave their houses and occupied these houses too

OpIndia Staff
Chhattisgarh: Muslims occupy 125 PM Awas houses allotted to the poor, build a tomb structure, operate sites for exorcisms, details
Image- Dainik Bhasker
5

A case of unlawful possession of dwellings built for the needy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has surfaced in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. It has come to attention that members of the Muslim community have illegally taken over 125 residences. Not only that, but domes have been built around these houses, which have been converted into mosques, tombs, and sites for exorcisms.

According to news reports, in 2013, the Housing Board constructed 400 residences under the Prime Minister’s scheme in Ward 43 Devrikhurd of the Municipal Corporation border region. 335 apartments were distributed to families that did not have any houses. The Municipal Corporation locked the remaining 65 houses. Outsiders eventually broke the locks of these 65 houses and began to live in them.

Not only that, but 60 of the 335 families assigned residences were threatened, they were forcefully evicted, and their homes were illegally occupied. Following this, illegal construction was carried out on these buildings, and domes were added to give them an Islamic identity. Following this, the procedure of exorcism began.

According to a report from News 18, exorcism is performed by constructing a tomb-like structure on houses numbered 199 and 200. Both of these homes have been given the titles Shankar Dharu and Sukhdev. However, an individual named Zakir Khan is said to have occupied these houses. Locals claim that Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims reside here.

In the words of locals, the majority of the houses built under the Prime Minister’s scheme have been sold. However, the provisions state that these houses cannot be sold. At the same time, the majority of the houses are illegally occupied. According to locals, around 125 properties in this area have been unlawfully occupied. There also is a steady flow of strangers here.

BP Singh, Chairman of the Housing Board Colony says that a structure resembling a tomb has been built in the Prime Minister’s residence scheme in recent years, and anti-social elements continue to meet under its shelter. People from Talapara come here to drink alcohol. He stated that people from Bangladesh and Uttar Pradesh were living in Devrikhurd, but their verification has not even been done.

BP Singh stated that there are many people here who do not have a voter ID or a ration card. He stated that the Municipal Corporation Administration has been asked to verify the identities of those residing here and take action against those who are living illegally. He further stated that multiple demands have been submitted to the administration to remove the tomb.

When the matter gained momentum, Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer Suresh Barua stated that he had received information concerning unlawful building at the Prime Minister’s house at Devrikhurd. He said that it is wrong to make changes in the construction of the Prime Minister’s residence scheme. In this situation, the unauthorised construction will be demolished after a notice is issued to the inhabitants.

Apart from that, an instance of Love Jihad has come to light here. Imran deceived a 13-year-old girl and took her to Uttar Pradesh. However, because of the efforts of Hindu organisations, the girl was found by police on February 10, 2024. In the present scenario, the police are investigating the incident by filing a FIR. Meanwhile, Imran, the accused, is on the run. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com