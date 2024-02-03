Saturday, February 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPoonam Pandey is not dead: Model-actress releases statement saying she faked death to spread...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Poonam Pandey is not dead: Model-actress releases statement saying she faked death to spread awareness about cervical cancer

"I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease," Poonam Pandey was heard saying.

OpIndia Staff
Poonam Pandey is not dead: Model-actress releases statement saying she faked death to spread awareness about cervical cancer
Poonam Pandey appears in a video on Instagram
9

A day after media reports claimed that Poonam Pandey died of cervical cancer, the model-actress took to Instagram on Saturday (3rd February) to inform that she faked her death to raise awareness about the deadly disease.

In a video, she was heard saying, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease.”

She further emphasised, “Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease.”

“Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer”, Poonam Pandey concluded.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspoonam pandey, cervical cancer, poonam pandey death, poonam pandey alive
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com