Wednesday, February 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsCongress leader Jairam Ramesh insults party loyalist 'journalist' Mausmi Singh who had 'promoted' the...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh insults party loyalist ‘journalist’ Mausmi Singh who had ‘promoted’ the party in the past, she gets upset: Details

"This is very wrong. The situation is quite straight. You are unnecessarily twisting the situation and presenting it. Such questions should not be asked. You are arguing and imitating Amit Malaviya," Ramesh said directing to Mausmi, the video of which is making rounds on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Congress' Jairam Ramesh insults party loyalist 'journalist' Mausmi Singh who had 'promoted' party in the past
Image- Aaj Tak, Live Mint
7

On Wednesday (28th February), Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh insulted journalist Mausmi Singh after she asked countering questions about Sonia Gandhi contesting polls from Rajasthan. Mausmi Singh works as a journalist at Aaj Tak and India Today and has a history of favouring the Congress party in the past few years.

During the press conference, Ramesh stopped the woman journalist from completing her question as she attempted to ask why Sonia Gandhi decided to contest the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan and not from Himachal Pradesh. She asked if the party already knew about the cross-voting that happened on 27th February amid the Rajya Sabha polls.

She further indicated that the Congress knew about the dissatisfaction among the Congress leaders in the state of Himachal Pradesh and that they would opt to cross-vote in favour of the BJP. To this, Ramesh instead of answering the question interrupted the woman and said that she was twisting the fact and presenting it for the media story.

“This is very wrong. The situation is quite straight. You are unnecessarily twisting the situation and presenting it. Such questions should not be asked. You are arguing and imitating Amit Malaviya,” Ramesh said directing to Mausmi, the video of which is making rounds on social media.

It is important to note that Mausmi has a history of allegedly ‘supporting’ the Congress party. Recently, Mausm covered the roadshow by Congress in the Amroh district of Uttar Pradesh. She also interviewed Ramesh on 25th February who countered the BJP in the state.

In a series of reports, she further also lauded the Congress supporters for standing by the party amid elections.

Earlier to that, the journalist was also seen interviewing Jairam Ramesh after the UP Police recruitment exams had been cancelled by the state.

Singh has been reporting about the party activities very actively for India Today and Aaj Tak and felt insulted after, Ramesh whom she interviewed for several times in the past interrupted her and said that the question she posed was incorrect. Ramesh was later forced to apologize for his words after Singh began yelling during the press meeting.

Harsh Mahajan, the BJP’s nominee, defeated Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi for Himachal Pradesh’s lone Rajya Sabha seat on Tuesday.

The campaign was deadlocked, with both the Congress and BJP candidates receiving 34 votes, indicating that at least six Congress MLAs voted against their party. The outcome was then determined by a random drawing.

In Himachal Pradesh’s 68-member assembly, the Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25. The remaining three seats are occupied by independent candidates.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Old video of pro-Khalistani Ajmer Singh using derogatory remarks on Maa Durga surfaces, the naxalite-turned-‘historian’ is now participating in Farmer Protest 2.0

OpIndia Staff -

Devnarayan Temple in Bhilwara, locked for 47 years over claims by Muslims, to be opened again, announces Rajasthan minister Madan Dilawar

OpIndia Staff -

Different replies on evils of Hinduism and Islam, triple talaq affects Hindu women, and others: Ola’s Krutrim AI Chatbot faces criticism over questionable responses

Anurag -

I.N.D.I. Alliance propagandist Pragya Mishra calls Brahmins and Thakurs as ‘gaddaar’ because of the SP MLAs who voted for BJP in RS election

Rukma Rathore -

Delhi Court convicts AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal for abetment to suicide, threat, extortion of a doctor in 2020

ANI -

‘They are looting tax money and insulting ISRO scientists’: PM Modi attacks DMK in Toothukudi over Ad featuring Chinese rocket

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani experts ‘analyse’ Arabic text on a woman’s dress over ‘blasphemy’ allegations, discuss punishments despite confirmation that it was just random words

Shraddha Pandey -

“I don’t think India has declared China an enemy country”: DMK MP K Kanimozhi defends party’s ‘Chinese Rocket’ Ad after PM Modi’s criticism

ANI -

Congress high command orders DK Shivakumar to fly to Himachal urgently, Karnataka leader boasts about ‘loyalty’ of party MLAs a day after cross voting

OpIndia Staff -

Ambani family constructs 14 temples in Jamnagar ahead of Anant Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities, Nita Ambani pays a visit: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
40,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com