On 4th February, Delhi Police arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist identified as Riyaz Ahmed from the New Delhi Railway Station. Reports suggest that Ahmed retired from the Indian Army in January 2023. Ahmed got arrested days after Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a LeT module in district Kupwara that was plotting to carry out attacks in the region.

As per the police, Ahmed conspired with two other terrorists, identified as Khursheed Ahmed Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather, to receive weapons and ammunition from the handlers across the Line of Control (LoC). In a statement, Delhi Police said, “The accused, Riyaz Ahmed, was a retired army personnel and was actively involved in hatching a conspiracy along with his associates to receive arms and ammunition from across the LoC by the terrorist handlers of LeT for carrying out subversive activities in J&K.”

#WATCH | Delhi Police arrests one of the active members of Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in Kupwara, J&K has been arrested. He played an instrumental role in receiving arms and ammunition from across the LOC. The accused person has been identified as Riyaz Ahmed. One mobile… pic.twitter.com/SM4tUOh3wq — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

Delhi Police and Railway Police arrested Ahmed from the New Delhi Police Station. He was arrested when he was trying to flee after seeing police from Exit Gate Number 1. He told police that he came from Jabalpur via Mahakaushal Express with his associate Altaf and reached Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on the 3rd of January at around 3 PM. Both Ahmed and Altaf retired from the Indian Army on 31st January 2023.

From there, he took an auto and reached New Delhi Railway Station. DSP Railway KPS Malhotra said Jammu and Kashmir investigating agencies informed Delhi police that Kupwara resident Riyaz Ahmed was wanted in a recently busted LeT module case. Ahmed was expected to reach New Delhi Railway Station. Police teams were deployed to arrest him. Delhi Police said he was planning to flee to another location.

Delhi police recovered a mobile phone and a SIM card from Ahmed’s possession. A case has been registered under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 7 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act, and Sections 13, 18, 20, 23, 38 and 29 of UAPA. Concerned officials in Jammu and Kashmir police have been informed about the arrest.

The Kupwara module was being operated from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Five terrorists linked to the module were previously arrested in Karnah. They were involved in smuggling various arms and ammunition from across the border. One of the detained terrorists was identified as Zahoor Ahmed Bhat. Police recovered AK series rifles, magazines, rounds and pistols from his possession.

Upon further investigation, police found that Bhat was in contact with LeT terrorist handlers located in PoK who had sent weapons to support terror activities in India.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.