Wednesday, February 28, 2024
HomeNews Reports“I don't think India has declared China an enemy country”: DMK MP K Kanimozhi...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“I don’t think India has declared China an enemy country”: DMK MP K Kanimozhi defends party’s ‘Chinese Rocket’ Ad after PM Modi’s criticism

They did not want to present India's space success in front of the world, they insulted our scientists, our space sector, and your tax money, PM Modi said reacting to the ad

ANI
1

DMK MP K Kanimozhi came to the party’s defence after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the state government’s newspaper advertisement allegedly showcasing ‘China rocket’ picture.

“I don’t know from where the person who did the artwork found this picture,” Kanimozhi said while speaking to reporters outside Chennai airport on Wednesday.

“I don’t think India has declared China an enemy country. I have seen that the Prime Minister has invited the Chinese PM and they have gone to Mahabalipuram. Just because you do not want to accept the truth, you are finding reasons to divert the issue,” the DMK leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, also criticised the DMK government over the newspaper advertisement while he was addressing a gathering in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli.

“DMK is a party that does not work but stands ahead to take false credit. These people paste their stickers on our schemes. Now they have crossed the limits, they have pasted China’s sticker to take credit for the ISRO launch pad in Tamil Nadu,” PM Modi said while addressing a gathering in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister alleged that the DMK is ‘not ready’ to accept India’s progress in the space sector.

“They are not ready to accept India’s progress in the space sector and with the taxes that you pay, they give advertisements and do not even include a picture of India’s space in them. They did not want to present India’s space success in front of the world, they insulted our scientists, our space sector, and your tax money. Now it’s high time that the DMK is punished for their deeds,” PM Modi said.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai hit out at the ruling DMK for allegedly using a ‘China rocket’ picture in a newspaper advertisement promoting the proposed second launch pad of ISRO in the state.

“This advertisement by DMK Minister Anita Radhakrishnan to leading Tamil dailies today is a manifestation of DMK’s commitment to China and their total disregard for our country’s sovereignty. DMK, a party fighting high on corruption, has been desperate to paste stickers ever since the announcement of ISRO’s second launch pad in Kulasekarapatinam was released,” Annamalai said in a post on X.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Congress high command orders DK Shivakumar to fly to Himachal urgently, Karnataka leader boasts about ‘loyalty’ of party MLAs a day after cross voting

OpIndia Staff -

Ambani family constructs 14 temples in Jamnagar ahead of Anant Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities, Nita Ambani pays a visit: Details

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Koustav Bagchi, a fierce critic of Mamata Banerjee, resigns, says ‘Congress more interested in forging friendship with TMC’, has ‘lost legitimacy’

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: 27-year-old female PhD student missing in Mangalore, Bajrang Dal files complaint claiming it is an abduction and grooming Jihad case

OpIndia Staff -

Justice K Joseph objects to ‘Yato Dharmastato Jayah’ as Supreme Court motto, had once equated Catholic Church to preamble of constitution

Anurag -

West Bengal BJP president Suvendu Adhikari makes sensational claim, says Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan is in ‘safe’ custody of police with ‘5 star facilities’

OpIndia Staff -

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu denies reports of resignation, Speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs as BJP stakes claim to form government

OpIndia Staff -

DMK minister publishes advertisement with Chinese flag on a rocket on the occasion of PM Modi launching ISRO’s new rocket launch pad in Tamil...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Chop off the hands of anyone who speaks against us’: TMC leader in Birbhum threatens voters, Suvendu Adhikari writes to ECI

OpIndia Staff -

Shameless whitewashing of Sheikh Shahjahan and the plight of Sandeshkhali women by The Hindu: How they chose to protect Mamata Banerjee

S. Sudhir Kumar -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
40,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com