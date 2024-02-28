DMK MP K Kanimozhi came to the party’s defence after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the state government’s newspaper advertisement allegedly showcasing ‘China rocket’ picture.

“I don’t know from where the person who did the artwork found this picture,” Kanimozhi said while speaking to reporters outside Chennai airport on Wednesday.

“I don’t think India has declared China an enemy country. I have seen that the Prime Minister has invited the Chinese PM and they have gone to Mahabalipuram. Just because you do not want to accept the truth, you are finding reasons to divert the issue,” the DMK leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, also criticised the DMK government over the newspaper advertisement while he was addressing a gathering in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli.

“DMK is a party that does not work but stands ahead to take false credit. These people paste their stickers on our schemes. Now they have crossed the limits, they have pasted China’s sticker to take credit for the ISRO launch pad in Tamil Nadu,” PM Modi said while addressing a gathering in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister alleged that the DMK is ‘not ready’ to accept India’s progress in the space sector.

“They are not ready to accept India’s progress in the space sector and with the taxes that you pay, they give advertisements and do not even include a picture of India’s space in them. They did not want to present India’s space success in front of the world, they insulted our scientists, our space sector, and your tax money. Now it’s high time that the DMK is punished for their deeds,” PM Modi said.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai hit out at the ruling DMK for allegedly using a ‘China rocket’ picture in a newspaper advertisement promoting the proposed second launch pad of ISRO in the state.

“This advertisement by DMK Minister Anita Radhakrishnan to leading Tamil dailies today is a manifestation of DMK’s commitment to China and their total disregard for our country’s sovereignty. DMK, a party fighting high on corruption, has been desperate to paste stickers ever since the announcement of ISRO’s second launch pad in Kulasekarapatinam was released,” Annamalai said in a post on X.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)