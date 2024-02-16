Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case: FSL report confirms Cobra, Krait venom in samples sent for testing

Difficulties of Bigg Boss OTT fame Elvish Yadav, who is being investigated for allegedly using snake venom at rave parties, appear to be worsening. A major revelation has emerged regarding the availability of snake venom at rave parties. Noida Police transferred the concerned samples of the evidence obtained from the rave party held in Noida to Jaipur FSL for investigation. In the FSL report, toxins from snakes of the Cobra Krait species were discovered to have been used at the parties.

Yadav was linked to a case in November of last year involving the supply and ingestion of snake venom at a Noida rave party. The Drugs Department, the Forest Department, and the Noida Police jointly busted the event and arrested five people identified as Jaikaran, Rahul, Titunath, Narayan, and Ravinath. Some unmanned individuals are also named in the report.

The Noida police had recovered 9 snakes, including 5 cobras from the accused men. The reptiles were reportedly caught from different places and their venom was sold at exorbitant prices.

The Noida police filed an FIR against the social media influencer after his involvement came to light when they questioned the five arrested culprits.

The culprits are reportedly close aides of the social media star and revealed that they used to supply snakes for his parties. A video showed him playing with and holding a snake. The offenders admitted that Elvish Yadas was a member of their gang.

Soon after the bust, the NGO PFA, led by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, filed a legal complaint against the social media influencer.

Officials questioned Elvish about all of the recordings and images obtained throughout the investigation. However, the YouTuber disagreed with the charges made against him.

Elvish Yadav recently got into deep trouble when a video of him slapping someone at a Jaipur restaurant went viral. He got into an altercation with other diners at a restaurant. According to a few accounts, Elvish responded after an unnamed person said something insulting to him.

Snake venom is commonly used as a recreational drug. According to reports in the media, smuggling is a multimillion-dollar unlawful industry. In November 2022, the Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal’s Dakshin Dinajpur district confiscated a jar carrying 2.14 kg of snake venom, worth Rs 17 crore on the international market.

In a research paper published by Aseem Mehra, Debashish Basu and Sandeep Grover in the ‘Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine’ in 2018, they reviewed the existing literature and case reports on the use of ‘snake venom’ in India for recreational purposes.

The researchers found that the abuse of the toxic saliva was common in patients with a history of opioid (commonly called drug) abuse. The snakes commonly used for such intoxication include cobras, kraits, and green-coloured snakes.

The study found that those using snake venom would take the bite from the reptile either on their tongue or feet.

The snake bite has been associated with jerky body movements, blurred vision, and unresponsiveness, referred to as a ‘blackout’ by the patient, lasting 1 hour. However, upon awakening, the consumer feels a heightened arousal and sense of well-being that lasts 3-4 weeks.

They also noted one case of abuse of snake venom at rave parties in Mumbai in 2015, which was similar to the allegations levelled against Elvish Yadav.