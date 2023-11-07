Snake venom case: Elvish Yadav gets notice from Noida police, asked to appear within 48 hours

Elvish Yadav, the Bigg Boss OTT winner and influencer who is being investigated for allegedly using snake venom at rave parties, has been served with a notice by Noida Police and is expected to be interrogated soon. He has been asked to appear within the next 48 hours by the police.

According to the reports, five people have been apprehended for allegedly providing snakes and venom at parties, while the 26-year-old YouTuber has denied the charges.

According to police, Yadav will be questioned after taking Rahul Yadav, one of the arrested individuals, into custody and he may be confronted with Rahul and interrogated based on his statements.

On 3rd November, Noida police registered an FIR against Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida. The Drugs Department, the Forest Department, and the Noida Police jointly busted the event and arrested five people identified as Jaikaran, Rahul, Titunath, Narayan, and Ravinath. Some unmanned individuals are also named in the report.

The culprits are reportedly close aides of the social media star and revealed that they used to supply snakes for his parties. A video showed him playing with and holding a snake. His involvement came to light when they were questioned. The group that supplied illegal snake poison was the target of the raid. The offenders admitted that Elvish Yadas was a member of their gang.

However, Elvish Yadav issued a clarification saying that all the videos in which he was seen with snakes were 5-6 months old. He pointed out that these were used for shooting songs.

The police have discovered evidence of similar rave parties in Delhi and Rajasthan. According to police, CCTV footage will be examined to determine where all such activities take place. A police team has been tasked with gathering more information on such parties and the people involved in such parties.

The five people were apprehended after an NGO set up a trap and contacted them posing as customers looking for cobras and pythons for a party. According to police information, the snake venom found in them is being examined.

Initial investigation suggests that the venom was mixed with another chemical and used at the party. A probe is now underway to determine whether the partygoers used it as a drug.

Before this case, Rahul supposedly supplied snake venom to several other parties. During the trap call, he allegedly claimed to be a snake smuggler from outside Delhi who had been doing so for 15 years. The Police are now investigating to reveal who organized these parties and who attended them all.

Earlier on 5th November, Yadav released a video on YouTube saying that he would file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi. This is after the BJP MP demanded the arrest of the social media influencer for his involvement in the rave party bust case.

Elvish happened to rubbish the allegations and slammed Maneka Gandhi saying that she should be prepared to tender an apology for the allegations levelled against him.

Notably, the Noida police on 3rd November recovered 9 snakes, including 5 cobras from the accused men. The reptiles were reportedly caught from different places and their venom was sold at exorbitant prices. “They used to collect a hefty sum of money for supplying the venom at parties,” the police was quoted as saying.