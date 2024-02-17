Saturday, February 17, 2024
Updated:

Pelting stones, brandishing swords and more: ‘Farmers’ attack police in the garb of ‘protests’, abuse and threaten them on camera

"You cap-wearing people (referring to cops) can't stop us. We will chop off your heads...We will crush you with our hands," a farmer 'protester' was heard threatening the police.

OpIndia Staff
'Farmers' attack police with stones
14

Amid the ongoing ‘farmer protests’ against the Union government, several videos have surfaced on social media wherein the demonstrations were seen attacking the police.

In one such video, the so-called farmers were seen pelting stones at the cops. This was despite being aware that their act was being caught on camera. One goon, dressed in blue, even took out his sword to intimidate the police.

“You cap-wearing people (referring to cops) can’t stop us. We will chop off your heads…We will crush you with our hands,” a farmer ‘protester’ was heard threatening the police.

In another video, a protesting farmer was seen celebrating after snatching protective equipment from the police personnel, who were maintaining the law and order situation at the Singhu border.

In another video, the so-called farmers were heard abusing DSP-rank police personnel with the choicest of expletives after he requested them to go back and halt their demonstrations.

In visuals that went viral on social media, pictures of cops injured by ‘protesting farmers’ have come to light. Popular X (formerly Twitter) user ‘Mr Sinha’ tweeted, “This is what so called “farmers” did with this innocent police officer… what about his family? What about his human rights? Or is it reserved for traitors only?”

The demonstrators also provoked the law enforcement authorities into taking strict action by flouting rules, breaking through police barricades and even driving their tractors on sidewalks.

In another video, the goons masquerading as farmers were seen attacking a police van with sticks and trying to bodily harm police personnel.

Another group of ‘farmer protestors’ created chaos after they were stopped from marching to the Parliament by the Noida police.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, ‘farmers’ were seen acknowledging that many of the demonstrators were injured while trying to attack surveillance drones of Haryana police. They had therefore devised the use of tennis balls in the hopes of destroying drones.

Some of the ‘protesting farmers’ also tried to destroy police drones with kites but failed miserably.

Haryana police attempt to pacify ‘protesting farmers’

In a tweet on Thursday (17th February), the Haryana police informed, “Violence cannot be allowed under the guise of farmers’ movement, protesters should not disrupt law and order and demonstrate peacefully.”

It further added, “Despite the assurance of peaceful protest at Shambhu border bordering Punjab, continuous efforts are being made by the protesters to provoke the policemen. Appeal of Haryana Police – Cooperate in maintaining law and order.”

25 personnel injured as miscreants pelt stones at Shambhu border

A sinister attempt is being made by anti-national elements to disrupt peace, law and order in the name of farmers’ protests. The Ambala Police has said that under the guise of farmers’ movement, miscreants are creating havoc at the Shambu border.

Haryana’s Ambala Police has informed that 25 personnel deployed at the border had been injured of which 18 are Haryana Police personnel and 7 are paramilitary forces. The police had appealed to the citizens to help them identify the miscreants. Additional SP of Ambala Police, Pooja Dabla addressed the media in this regard.

