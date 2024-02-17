Amid the ongoing ‘farmer protests’ against the Union government, several videos have surfaced on social media wherein the demonstrations were seen attacking the police.

In one such video, the so-called farmers were seen pelting stones at the cops. This was despite being aware that their act was being caught on camera. One goon, dressed in blue, even took out his sword to intimidate the police.

Watch how Khalistani terrorists, disguising as farmers, are provoking the Haryana Police and attacking at the Shambhu border. pic.twitter.com/srvcstzOD0 — Treeni (@_treeni) February 16, 2024

“You cap-wearing people (referring to cops) can’t stop us. We will chop off your heads…We will crush you with our hands,” a farmer ‘protester’ was heard threatening the police.

These are words of "peaceful" protest #Shame on those who are supporting them.#FarmerProtest2024 pic.twitter.com/UqzmjMU9S0 — Porus ਪੋਰਸ (@porusofpanjab) February 16, 2024

In another video, a protesting farmer was seen celebrating after snatching protective equipment from the police personnel, who were maintaining the law and order situation at the Singhu border.

He snatched some important equipment from the Police & openly bragging about it.



These goons are called poor farmers? Really? 😡#FarmersProtest2024 #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/4sBKcvL723 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) February 14, 2024

In another video, the so-called farmers were heard abusing DSP-rank police personnel with the choicest of expletives after he requested them to go back and halt their demonstrations.

एक DSP रैंक का अधिकारी हाथ जोड़कर समझा रहा है तो समझ नहीं आ रहा.. बात तो फिर वही है के लातों के भूत, बातों से नहीं मानते.. ये लड़ाई किसान के Existence ( अस्तित्व ) की नहीं,, किसान जथेबंदीओ के असितत्व की है 👎 pic.twitter.com/HcuGH39fs1 — Sarpanch Mika Gill (@SarpanchMika) February 16, 2024

In visuals that went viral on social media, pictures of cops injured by ‘protesting farmers’ have come to light. Popular X (formerly Twitter) user ‘Mr Sinha’ tweeted, “This is what so called “farmers” did with this innocent police officer… what about his family? What about his human rights? Or is it reserved for traitors only?”

This is what so called “farmers” did with this innocent police officer… what about his family? What about his human rights? Or is it reserved for trait0rs only? pic.twitter.com/NMkwsoJ5sA — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) February 13, 2024

The demonstrators also provoked the law enforcement authorities into taking strict action by flouting rules, breaking through police barricades and even driving their tractors on sidewalks.

This is the situation of police barricades built to stop farmers 😂🫢#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/PvXk4oxxLs — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) February 12, 2024

In another video, the goons masquerading as farmers were seen attacking a police van with sticks and trying to bodily harm police personnel.

These Khalistani Sikhs, posing as farmers, are wreaking havoc on police forces and shamelessly celebrating their violence. Their ideology thrives on chaos, stirring unrest, promoting hatred, and perpetuating violence.#Kisnokonyaydo #KisanAndolan #Pannu #Nijjar… pic.twitter.com/cA8qoKTvwQ — Indian Troll Lover (@trollove1) February 14, 2024

Another group of ‘farmer protestors’ created chaos after they were stopped from marching to the Parliament by the Noida police.

#WATCH | UP farmers marching towards Parliament stopped by police in Noida



The farmers are protesting over their various demands including hiked compensation pic.twitter.com/fwdQ2mVM4R — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

In a video that has surfaced on social media, ‘farmers’ were seen acknowledging that many of the demonstrators were injured while trying to attack surveillance drones of Haryana police. They had therefore devised the use of tennis balls in the hopes of destroying drones.

Numerous farmers have sustained injuries due to incidents involving the throwing of stones at drones and they are blaming police and administration for it. pic.twitter.com/CE3mpJFsQA — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) February 14, 2024

Some of the ‘protesting farmers’ also tried to destroy police drones with kites but failed miserably.

So called "Farmers" tried to Bring Down a Haryana Police Drone with a Kite BUT FAILED 😂😂 Listen to the commentary 😂😂 #FarmersProtest #FarmerProtest2024 pic.twitter.com/Wl1Uzmpe7V — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 15, 2024

Haryana police attempt to pacify ‘protesting farmers’

In a tweet on Thursday (17th February), the Haryana police informed, “Violence cannot be allowed under the guise of farmers’ movement, protesters should not disrupt law and order and demonstrate peacefully.”

It further added, “Despite the assurance of peaceful protest at Shambhu border bordering Punjab, continuous efforts are being made by the protesters to provoke the policemen. Appeal of Haryana Police – Cooperate in maintaining law and order.”

25 personnel injured as miscreants pelt stones at Shambhu border

A sinister attempt is being made by anti-national elements to disrupt peace, law and order in the name of farmers’ protests. The Ambala Police has said that under the guise of farmers’ movement, miscreants are creating havoc at the Shambu border.

Haryana’s Ambala Police has informed that 25 personnel deployed at the border had been injured of which 18 are Haryana Police personnel and 7 are paramilitary forces. The police had appealed to the citizens to help them identify the miscreants. Additional SP of Ambala Police, Pooja Dabla addressed the media in this regard.