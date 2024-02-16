A sinister attempt is being made by anti-national elements to disrupt peace, law and order in the name of farmers protests. The Ambala Police has said that under the guise of farmers’ movement, miscreants are creating havoc at the Shambu border.

Haryana’s Ambala Police has alleged that 25 personnel deployed at the border have been injured of which 18 are Haryana Police personnel and 7 are paramilitary forces. The police has appealed to the citizens to help them identify the miscreants.

Additional SP of Ambala Police, Pooja Dabla addressed the media in this regard.

She said, “We have released the video because a warning is being given since many days, section 144 has also been imposed. We discussed their protest call for 13th February. They were blocked with proper barricading also where our paramilitary force and police force is also deployed to stop them. Taking into account their mischief they caused in 2020, the police force has prepared beforehand. But some videos show that they are breaking stones and pelting them on our paramilitary forces and officers at the border injuring total 25 personnel including a DSP rank officer. Of the 25, 18 personnel are from Haryana police and 7 are from paramilitary forces. We have released the video in support of the police forces in order to appeal for public support to help us identify these miscreants who are disguising in the name of holding protests. We appeal to the people to identify them and inform us and your identity will be kept hidden and strict action will be taken against these miscreants.”

The Ambala Police released a number of videos from the Shambhu border which shows arsonists and vandals breaking large stones into pieces and throwing them at the security personnel deployed in the area even as they retaliated with tear gas shells.

Shortly after the police retaliated from a distance in order to disperse the crowd of attacking miscreants, a loud religious call was given by the protesters from the loudspeakers.

“Bole So Nihaal,” was chanted from the loudspeaker followed by “Sat Sri Aakal” from the crowd. Notably, an inciteful message was continously being spread through the loudspeakers from the protesters side.

Miscreants are using the Shambhu border in an attempt to enter into the national capital in the name of farmers’ protest.

This comes amidst Congress and AAP pointing fingers at the BJP-led Haryana and Central Government. In the third round of meeting between farmers representatives and the Centre, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann equested the Centre to direct the Haryana government to ‘maintain peace’ in border areas in view of the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation.

However, Mann did not address the stone pelting by miscreants at the Haryana border. While the Centre attempts to quell a repeat of the 2020-21 farmers’ protest, the AAP-led Punjab government objected to the internet suspension at the border areas citing students’ examinations and has ordered the Centre that Punjab should not have a scarcity of fuel or milk or “anything that comes from the outside”.

On Thursday (15th February), the Haryana Chief Minister hit out at the political statement made by so-called farmers leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that the kind of tactics being used by farmers to press for their demands will only help boost the popularity of PM Modi.

Dallewal had said that they(farmers) have to bring graph of PM Modi down’ in their protest.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, recently released from jail, has been trying to hit two birds with one stone using the farmer’s protests to draw a division between states.

On Wednesday (14th February), Sidhu posted on X that the Punjab government “must protect it’s territorial sovereignty and thwart attempts by Haryana to assault /injure peacefully protesting punjabis on our soil.”

In another tweet that attempts to draw a divisive line between Punjab and India, the Congress leader asked Punjab CM Mann to “stand tall like Mamata Banerjee and Siddaramaiah, take the DGP with you and ensure that not a single ‘fire’ of the Haryana Police injures a single Punjabi on Punjab soil. Show backbone and don’t be a center doll.”

(With agency inputs)