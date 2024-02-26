Monday, February 26, 2024
Updated:

Legendary Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72

Taking to his Instagram account, popular singer Sonu Nigam wrote, “One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti.”

OpIndia Staff
7

On Monday, 26th February, veteran singer Pankaj Udhas passed away. The legendary Ghazal singer was 72 years old. His family members conveyed the news of his demise. In a statement to the media, they wrote, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness.”

Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat. He began his career in 1980 with the release of Aahat, a Ghazal album. He soon became synonymous with ghazal music in India. In Bollywood, the ghazal singer performed the legendary song Chitthi Aayee Hai for Sanjay Dutt’s film ‘Naam’.

Pankaj Udhas recorded several albums and held numerous live concerts over the years, boosting his standing among fans. Pankaj Udhas was honoured with India’s fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri. Udhas is accredited with popularising Ghazal singing across the country.

Taking to his Instagram account, popular singer Sonu Nigam wrote, "One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti."

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

