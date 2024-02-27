A shocking case of rape of a minor girl has come to the fore from Vadhwan in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district. In the incident, an orphan girl from a Muslim family was brutally raped by her uncle and other acquaintances. The girl has allegedly been raped for several months. The girl became pregnant as a result of continued sexual exploitation.

The rape of the minor girl in Vadhwan has caused a stir in the area. The accused in the case has been identified as the victim’s uncle (the husband of her father’s sister/fufa) Rehman (name changed).

According to the reports, a girl from a Muslim family in Vadhawan, Surendranagar, stayed at her aunt’s house after her parents passed away. The 16-year-old orphan girl was raped by her own uncle Rehman.

Following this, Salman, Amir, Abdul, and Mohammad (all names changed to protect the minor victim’s identity) also sexually assaulted the minor. Salman and Amir are also accused of frequently taking the girl on a bike to various locations and raping her. The horrific crimes of the accused persons came to light after the girl was found six months pregnant.

Minor girl found pregnant after prolonged sexual exploitation, more names expected to emerge in the investigation

Notably, the girl has been a victim of rape for the past 8 months. The incident came to light when the victim was found 6 months pregnant. When it turned out that the girl was pregnant, the Surendranagar police filed a complaint against the accused under various provisions, including intimidation, POCSO, and rape, and launched an investigation into the case.

According to preliminary investigations, the girl was raped by five persons, including her uncle (fufa). However, according to a report by Sandesh, the names of several more people are likely to come out after a further investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, OpIndia contacted the Surendranagar District Police to fetch more details. Our team was then informed that the accused had not yet been arrested and that necessary action had been initiated. We will update this report as soon as we receive additional information regarding the case.