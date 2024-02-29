On 28th February, Haryana police announced that they had initiated the process to cancel the passports and visas of the individuals accused of breaking barricades or causing disturbances at the Punjab border during farmer protests 2.0. Terming them ‘rowdies’, Ambala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joginder Sharma clarified that not all protesters engaged in such behavior during the protests. Notably, the so-called farmers are set to resume their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on 29th February.

#WATCH | Haryana: On efforts to cancel passports and Visas of the alleged farmers involved in violence, DSP Ambala Joginder Sharma says, "We have identified involved in violence coming to Haryana from Punjab in the name of farmers' protest. We have identified them with CCTV… pic.twitter.com/AotrtQDle2 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

He said, “We are taking action against only those rowdies who were involved in disturbances during the farmer agitation. We have started communicating with the authorities concerned in this regard.”

The action is being taken against ‘rowdies’ who reached the border from Punjab during the agitation. They have been identified using CCTV, drone cameras, and videography. DSP Sharma said, “Through CCTV or drone cameras and videography, we have identified persons engaged in breaking barricades or causing disturbances. We have also taken numerous photographs where they are seen vandalizing properties and causing disturbances through different means.”

DSP Sharma further added that the police officials are in contact with the passport authorities and concerned embassies. He said, “We are initiating action for the cancellation of their visas and passports by accessing their photos and residential details,” Sharma added.”

On 13th February, the protesting ‘farmers’ reportedly damaged the barricades put up by the Haryana police to stop them from entering the state from Punjab. They used tractors to remove the cement and barbed wires. The police used tear gas shells and water cannons to control the agitated protesters and stop them from breaching the barricades. Later, on 23rd February, fresh clashes broke out at the Punjab-Haryana border, and Haryana police used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Earlier, Haryana police had announced that they had started the process of invoking the National Security Act against farmer union leaders but later decided not to proceed with it.

Farmer union leaders claim murder case registered in death of farmer Shubhkaran Singh

Farmer union leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said in a statement that they got the information about the registration of a case under Sections 302 and 114 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the alleged death of protesting farmer Shubhkaran Singh at the Khanauri Border at Patran police station. He added that the body of the deceased was taken to his native village for the last rites.

He said, “Today is the 17th day of the march at the Khanauri and Shambhu border. We have received the info that an FIR has been lodged under sections 302 and 114 of IPC (in the death of Shubhkaran Singh)… Also, today, we will take the body of the deceased (Shubhkaran Singh) to the Khanauri border, and his (Shubhkaran Singh) last rites will be performed at his native village.”

Notices of recovery put up at union leaders involved in farmer protests

As per an Indian Express report, Haryana police have pasted notices at the Haryana farmer union leaders’ houses. As per the union leaders, the notices stated that the losses caused to the public and private properties during the farmer protests would be recovered by seizing their properties and freezing bank accounts.

Spokesperson of BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) Haryana, Tejveer Singh, said, “Notices have been put up on the houses of over a dozen farmer unions’ leaders, most of them are associated with the BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) Ambala, a KMM constituent. Our phones have been put on surveillance, and police are visiting our houses because we are protesting against the government and raising our genuine demands.” He claimed not to have visited his house in Panjokra Sahib village in Ambala since 30th January. President of BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) Haryana, Amarjeer Singh, claimed such notice was pasted on his house too.

Why are farmers protesting

The farmers are protesting to get their demands fulfilled by the Union Government, including a legal guarantee of MSP, implementation of Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pension for farmers and labourers, debt waiver, no hike in electricity traffic, withdrawal of police cases, reinstatement of Land Acquisition Act, 2012, compensation for the families of farmers who allegedly died during 2020-21 farmer protests and more.