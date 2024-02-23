On 23rd February the Haryana Police announced that they will not invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against farmer leaders at present protesting at the state border. The development transpired a few hours after the authorities announced that farmer leaders would face the consequences of their actions under the strict law.

“This is to clarify to all concerned that the matter of invoking provisions of the National Security Act on a few farm union leaders of district Ambala has been reconsidered and it has been decided that the same will not be invoked. Haryana Police appeals to the protestors and their leaders to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities in maintaining law and order,” stated Sibash Kabiraj, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ambala Range.

Amid a stand-off with the farmers, who are protesting with their demands, Haryana Police in Ambala District has said that any loss to the government and private property during the protest will be compensated by attaching the property and seizure of bank accounts of the protestors.

On February 22, the Haryana police had shared a press release stating that farmer union leaders who are inciting protestors to break barricades and damage properties, and attack police personnel, will have to face provisions under the National Security Act.

“Proceedings have been initiated under the NSA National Security Act 1980/NSA against the chief officials of farmer organizations and the agitators,” the Ambala police said on X sharing a press release yesterday.

They added that 2 police officials have died so far on duty and another has suffered a brain hemorrhage. Over 30 police personnel have been injured in the violence carried out by the protesting farmers.