Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Hyderabad: 28-year-old groom-to-be dies during surgery to ‘enhance smile’, dental clinic booked for negligence

The police added that 28-year-old Laxmi Narayana Vinjam died while undergoing the 'smile designing' procedure at the FMS International Dental Clinic in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills on 16th February. 

28-year-old Hyderbad man died during 'Smile Designing' surgery in dental clinic
28-year-old Hyderabad man died during 'Smile Designing' surgery in a dental clinic (Image Source - NDTV)
A dental procedure to ‘enhance’ his smile right before his wedding proved fatal for a 28-year-old businessman, who died allegedly due to an overdose of anesthesia on 16th February. Regarding the incident, the police said that a Hyderabad man died during surgery to enhance his smile ahead of his wedding which was scheduled last week. The deceased has been identified as Laxmi Narayana Vinjam who was about to get married. 

Based on the complaint of his family, the police have booked FMS International Dental Clinic under Section 304A of the IPC (causing death by negligence).

As per reports, Laxmi Narayana Vinjam was preparing for his wedding. He wanted to enhance his smile ahead of his wedding. For the same, he visited the dental clinic on 16th February to undergo a ‘smile designing’ procedure.

That evening, Vinjam Ramulu, the father of the deceased, dialed his son’s phone number, which was picked up by the clinic staff. Upon answering the call, they informed his father that his son had become unconscious during the procedure.

According to his family, Narayan was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. As per allegations, he died of an anesthesia overdose at the dental clinic in Hyderabad. 

His father added that his son had not informed them of the surgery and he had no health issues. He held the doctors responsible for the death of his son. Narayan was administered anesthesia in excess, which led to his death, the family alleged.

Police are investigating the matter and have gathered CCTV evidence from the clinic.

Smile designing is a way to make one’s smile look better through dental treatments like whitening, veneers, or braces. It helps fix issues like stained teeth, crookedness, or gaps for a ‘nicer’ smile.

