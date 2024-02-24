The Hyderabad Police arrested a 31-year-old businesswoman for allegedly stalking and kidnapping a television music channel anchor to marry him. The woman identified as Bhogireddy Trisha is the Managing Director of five startup companies. According to police, Trisha asked her accomplice to install a tracking device on the victim’s car to monitor his movements. She also hired four men to kidnap the victim Pranav Sista, and take him to her office.

Trisha who runs a digital marketing company, and her five accomplices were arrested by the Telangana Police on 22nd February.

According to reports, two years ago, Trisha came into contact with an unknown person named Chaitanya Reddy through the Bharat Matrimony website. For his profile, the unknown person had reportedly used the photos of Pranav Sista who is a techie working part-time as an anchor on a Telugu TV music channel. After a while, Trisha and the unknown person allegedly Reddy started chatting on social media platforms WhatsApp and Instagram. Once, he asked Trisha to invest in his business and promised her good returns.

According to the police, she allegedly paid Rs 40 lakh to the person via UPI. However, after receiving the money, the unknown person started avoiding her, as per the woman’s claim.

After realising that the fake profile had duped her, she enquired further about the profile and contacted the phone number given on that matrimonial profile. The contact number turned out to be Pranav Sista.

On being contacted, Pranav informed her that some unknown person named Chaitanya Reddy used his photo and created fake accounts on Bharat Matrimony. He even went on to complain with the cyber cell. However, Trisha continued sending messages to Pranav, who then blocked her number and reportedly rejected her marriage proposal.

According to the Police, the woman, who “appeared to be an intimacy-seeking stalker” was determined to marry the Television radio jockey Pranav Sista and planned to kidnap him to “sort out things”.

On 11th February, the four hired men kidnapped Pranav and took him to Trisha’s office, where they badly assaulted him, police added. Fearing for his life, Pranav requested the woman that he would respond to her calls and managed to escape from captivity. He then promptly alerted the authorities and filed a complaint at the Uppal police station. The police filed a case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the Police investigation, it was revealed that she even attached an AirTag to the anchor’s car to trace his movements. To carry out the kidnapping, she enrolled another person working in her office, offering him Rs 50,000 who allegedly installed an Apple AirTag on the victim’s car to stalk and monitor his movements.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, K Purushotham Reddy said, “A kidnapping case was registered in the Malkajgiri subdivision, under the Uppal police station by Pranav Sista, a software engineer and TV Anchor against a woman named Bogireddy Trishna who wanted to marry him. Pranav refused to marry her. The woman has been arrested by Uppal police and the search for others is underway. Using the technical evidence the case is registered and she will be sent to court.”