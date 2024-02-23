On Friday (23rd February), film directors Madhur Bhandarkar, Vipul Shah and Leena Yadav came together in a session at ABP Network’s annual summit ‘Idea of India’. They discussed on the topic ‘Are films dividing us or uniting us?’. During this interaction, Madhur Bhandarkar said that he was sidelined for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Madhur Bhandarkar and Vipul Shah also expressed their opinion about the Ram Mandir.

Madhur Bhandarkar said, “I made films like Chandni Bar and Traffic Signal. I showed a lot of poverty and related issues. I have a very secular personality. I am friends with people of all religions. Suddenly in 2014, I openly supported Mr Narendra Modi for the post of PM. Suddenly they sidelined me overnight. I got abused. I used to feel good when I used to make films. I go everywhere, Haji Ali, Ajmer Sharif. I am a proud Hindu. But when I supported him, I was suddenly considered as a communal.”

He added, “What is communal in Ram Mandir? When I attended the iftar party, no one spoke about that. When someone goes to the Ram Mandir, the faith in the country, then you should not look at it from that point of view. Those who were invited went there. I went to the Dubai temple for consecration. Now people have become selective. People have to see how everyone’s point of view is different in the industry. People often call them a ‘Bhakt’ whose point of view is not suitable to them.”

During a conversation at the Ideas of India summit, Madhur Bhandarkar said that when he was making the film Indu Sarkar, he talked to many big actors. But they were avoiding working in this film because of the political topic. He said that they understand their economic and social responsibilities very well. The director said that if he leans towards any political party, he may have to face trolling on Twitter because of it.

Vipul Shah said during this discussion, “If I go somewhere for my religion, I am communal, what a ridiculous theory this is. This is a change. An atmosphere had been created that it was a shame to call oneself Hindu. But now such an atmosphere is there that it has become cool to say Hindu. An attempt is being made to combine it in one sentence that this is hyper-Hinduism. If someone else has the right to support a political party, why can’t I?”

बॉलीवुड के राजनीतिकरण पर फिल्ममेकर लीना यादव ने कहा कि राजनीति के बिना फिल्में नहीं बनाई जा सकती हैं. हर फिल्ममेकर अपनी कहानी में राजनीति को सामने रखता है. बॉलीवुड एक समुदाय के रूप में नहीं है. फिल्ममेकर आपस में बातचीत नहीं करते हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर हर किसी को अपना रुख स्पष्ट करने… pic.twitter.com/swAIy6dQBE — ABP News (@ABPNews) February 23, 2024

Leena Yadav said, “Films cannot be made without politics. Every filmmaker keeps politics at the fore in his story. Bollywood is not a community. Filmmakers do not talk to each other. Everyone is under pressure to clarify their stance on social media.”