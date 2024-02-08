India Today’s ‘Mood of the Nation’ poll survey has projected a repeat of 2019 for the BJP in the national capital. In a big blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to the survey, the ruling party is likely to make a “clean sweep” of all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

The website reads, “The Mood of the Nation’s February 2024 edition is based on a survey of 35,801 respondents in all Lok Sabha seats. The poll was conducted between December 15, 2023, and January 28, 2024.”

The Mood of the Nation predicts a 57% vote share for the BJP, the same as in 2019. As for Kejriwal-led AAP, it is expected to witness a contraction in its vote share, which is now predicted to be just 15%.

Karnataka

The NDA could win 24 out of 28 seats in the state, the survey projects. INDI bloc could win the remaining 4.

BJP’s vote share has been projected at 53%, the same as in 2019 whereas the Opposition INDI Alliance is expected to get 42% of the vote share, again the same as in 2019.

Andhra Pradesh

The India Today survey has projected 17 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats to the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) whereas the YSRCP has been projected to secure 8 seats.

Both, the BJP and Congress may predictably not win any seats in the general elections. YSCRP is projected to secure 41% vote share and TDP 45% vote share.

Telangana

The survey projects that the Congress may win 10 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana while the NDA would grab a mere 3 seats.

However, the projection is bad news for the BRS as it projects only 3 seats for K Chandrasekhar Rao’s party.

The BRS had won 9 seats in 2019. AIMIM might get one seat.

Kerala

India Today has projected a clean sweep by the INDI Alliance across 20 seats. This comes as a big setback for the Leftist CPI(M) govt led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

In 2019, the UPA won 19 out of 20 seats in Kerala.

Tamil Nadu

India Today has predicted another “clean sweep” for the INDI bloc in DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu projecting victory on all 39 seats.

The Opposition’s vote share is projected to be 47% and NDA’s at 15%.

Jammu and Kashmir

The survey predicts a “close fight” between the NDA and INDI Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir giving 3 out of 5 seats to the latter and 2 to the NDA.

Haryana

The NDA could secure 8 out of 10 seats in the state albeit with a decline in the vote share, according to the survey. In 2019, the BJP won all 10 seats.

Punjab

In AAP-ruled Punjab, the survey projects five seats each for the ruling party and the Congress while the BJP is projected to secure 2 seats of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Uttarakhand

BJP is projected to stage a repeat of 2019 winning all five seats

Uttar Pradesh

In the largest state of India, the survey projects a victory for the BJP by a whopping 70 seats from 80 Lok Sabha seats. The vote share of the BJP has been projected at 50%, the same as 2019.

Jharkhand

The survey suggests 12 out of 14 seats for the NDA which is projected at 56% and vote share of INDI bloc projected at 30%.

Two seats are projected for the INDI Alliance.

Bihar

The survey projects a victory for the BJP albeit with a drop in seats for the NDA in Bihar with 32 out of 40 seats. The INDI Alliance comprising Congress, RJD and Left may see a rise in its tally and win 8 seats.

West Bengal

India Today poll has predicted an “improved” performance of the BJP in TMC-ruled Bengal. BJP is projected to win 19 out of 42 seats whereas TMC could win 22 seats.

BJP might secure 40% vote share, the same as in 2019 and TMC is expected to get 53% vote share, a drop of 4% from 2019.

Himachal Pradesh

The survey projects that the BJP will sweep Himachal Pradesh once again winning all 4 seats this year.

The BJP may secure 60% vote share, a 9% decline from 69% in the 2019 elections. The INDIA bloc is anticipated to secure 29% of the vote share, reflecting a 2% increase from 2019.

Assam

NDA is projected to 12 out of 14 seats, up from 9 in 2019, in the northeastern state while INDI bloc could win 2 seats.

Gujarat

The survey projects a hat trick for the BJP in Gujarat winning all 26 seats, the same as in 2019 and 2014.

Maharashtra

The survey projects “an edge” for INDI bloc with 26 out of 48 seats and has projected 22 seats for the NDA.

It states that the Congress is projected to win 12 seats in Maharashtra, while its allies, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar, are likely to win 14 seats combined.

The poll predicts the INDIA bloc to get 45% vote share while the NDA is projected to get 40% vote share.

According to the India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation survey, 52% of respondents said that PM Modi is the best suited to be the next Prime Minister. It projects that 16% of respondents batted for Rahul Gandhi.

44% said they would vote for BJP because of PM Modi while 22% said they would vote for BJP because of development and 14% said they would vote for BJP because of “Hindutva”.

While the survey has predicted that if polls were held today, NDA would make a clean sweep but claims that the INDI bloc would see a jump too.

49% of respondents said that the Congress is better off without the Gandhi parivaar. Surprisingly, a survey was held to gauge the mood of the nation on who should lead the INDI bloc. 24% of respondents voted for Rahul Gandhi, and 15% picked Mamata Banerjee and Kejriwal respectively.

Of course, in a more sensible survey question, the majority of the respondents said INDI Alliance will not be able to beat the NDA. Moreover, 59% respondents said they were satisfied with NDA’s performance.

Moreover, 53% of respondents don’t want India to hold talks with Pakistan.