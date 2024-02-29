In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, Congress leader Anwar Qadri who is a former councillor from Sadar Bazaar, assaulted a journalist in the Badwali Chowk area over a WhatsApp message on Thursday (29th February). The victim has been identified as Javed Khan, a resident of the Sadar Bazaar police station area.

As seen in the CCTV footage of the incident, Congress leader Anwar Qadri arrived at the house of journalist Javed Khan carrying a gun in his hand along with his supporters. Anwari Qadri entered the journalist’s house and thrashed him while the journalist’s family members intervened. Reportedly, some women were also assaulted during the altercation on Thursday.

Former Congress councilor, Anwar Qadri Saheb, in response to a Whatsapp message about him, reportedly visited a journalist's house with a gun, leading to a fight where both men and women were reportedly assaulted. pic.twitter.com/dGa4Wo0yLa — Jist (@jist_news) February 29, 2024

Reports say that the Congress leader attacked journalist Javed Khan days after he published news on WhatsApp about Anwar Qadri’s alleged illegal properties.

Following the attack, journalist Javed Khan lodged a complaint at Sadar Bazaar Police Station against Congress’s former councillor accusing him of assaulting him and his family. Subsequently, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and launched an investigation into the matter. The accused Congress leader and his associates are yet to be arrested. Meanwhile, the police are conducting searches to nab the accused.

According to a NaiDunia report, the accused Congress leader arrived at victim Javed’s house along with his aides Zubair, Aneesh Qureshi and Aslam. As Anwar Qadri started hurling abuses at the victim, his mother Zohra intervened, however, the accused misbehaved with her as well. The report says that a case was registered against the accused after the victim’s medical examination was conducted. Additional DCP zone-1 Alok Sharma said that a case has been registered against the four accused.

Meanwhile, Anwar Qadri has also submitted a complaint against Javed accusing him of blackmailing and threatening him over phone calls after circulating several WhatsApp messages about him.