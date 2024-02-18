Sunday, February 18, 2024
HomeNews ReportsRajasthan: Dead bodies of live-in couple Surendra and Razia Begum found in a locked...
News Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Dead bodies of live-in couple Surendra and Razia Begum found in a locked flat in Jaipur, suspected of died due to suffocation

Prima facie, the couple suffocated due to smoke coming from a fireplace in the flat as all doors and windows were shut and there was no ventilation

OpIndia Staff
Swapnalok Apartment,Mahal Road, Shivdaspura
7

In a shocking development in Chaksu under the Shivdaspura police station of Jaipur, Rajasthan, about 10 days old dead bodies of a young man and woman, who had been living in a live-in relationship for a year, were found in a flat. It has been suspected that the couple died of suffocation as all doors and windows were shut, and there was a fireplace inside the flat.

The incident took place inside flat number 322 in Swapnalok Apartment on Mahal Road in Shivdaspura police station area in Chaksu, where Surendra Kumar Vishnav from Bhilwara was living with Razia Begum for around 3 months. The couple was in a live-in relationship for a year and started staying in the rented flat three months ago.

The bodies were discovered after neighbours got suspicious of the smell coming from the flat and informed the police. On Saturday (17th February) the police arrived at the apartment and found that the flat was locked from inside. Therefore, the police broke the door at around 7 p.m. and discovered that the couple had died. Both bodies were covered with blankets on the floor, completely blackened and decomposed.

A fireplace was also found inside the flat. The windows and doors of the flat were also completely closed. Initial investigation has revealed that both of them probably died due to suffocation. Prima facie, they suffocated due to smoke coming from the fireplace as all doors and windows were shut and there was no ventilation in the house.

The bodies have been sent to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and kept in the hospital’s mortuary. It has been estimated that they died around 10 days ago.

Shivdaspura police station officer Daulatram Gurjar said, “Surendra Kumar Vaishnav (age 39) was living in flat number 322 of Swapnalok Apartment for about three months on rent. He was a resident of Bhilwara. Razia Begum (age 34) daughter of Faimuddin resident Jalupura (Jaipur) was in a live-in relationship with Surendra Kumar for a year. The woman was already married.”

He added, “On Saturday evening, residents of Swapnalok Apartments informed the police about a foul smell emanating from a locked flat. The door of flat number 322 was found locked from inside. On this, the police broke the door and entered. Two bodies of a young man and woman were found on the floor, covered with blankets on them. A fireplace was also found inside the flat. Both died probably due to suffocation. Both the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Initial investigation has revealed that the bodies are about 10 days old.”

Police said that the family of the youth were informed about the incident. Also, no family was found at the address mentioned in the girl’s documents. The police are further investigating into this case.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee, who has a history of downplaying rape cases, passes off Sandeshkhali unrest as ‘minor incident’: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

Tripura: Rape victim alleges sexual abuse by a judicial magistrate while recording statement in Court, panel formed to probe

OpIndia Staff -

All India Bar Association writes to Mamata Banerjee cautioning about President’s Rule demand in Bengal over sexual assault and violence in Sandeshkhali

ANI -

Samajwadi Party faces another blow ahead of general elections, senior leader Saleem Sherwani resigns from general secretary post

OpIndia Staff -

Exclusive: Bangladeshi university denies temple space to Hindu students for 11 years, tries to demolish foundation stone of temporary Hindu Mandir

Dibakar Dutta -

Antiques, luxury watches, foreign currencies and more: Police attachment action at house of Abdul Malik, mastermind of Haldwani violence

OpIndia Staff -

Eyes gouged out, breasts cut-off: 13-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Bengal, body exhumed for re-examination after autopsy report omitted cruelties

OpIndia Staff -

‘The nation cannot dream small anymore’: PM Narendra Modi at the BJP workers convention in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -

Allegations of rigging, arrest of Rawalpindi commissioner, uncertainty over govt formation: Confusion reigns supreme in Pakistan after elections

OpIndia Staff -

Amid Kamal Nath suspense, rumours float about Manish Tewari joining BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election, his office rubbishes speculations

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com