In a shocking development in Chaksu under the Shivdaspura police station of Jaipur, Rajasthan, about 10 days old dead bodies of a young man and woman, who had been living in a live-in relationship for a year, were found in a flat. It has been suspected that the couple died of suffocation as all doors and windows were shut, and there was a fireplace inside the flat.

The incident took place inside flat number 322 in Swapnalok Apartment on Mahal Road in Shivdaspura police station area in Chaksu, where Surendra Kumar Vishnav from Bhilwara was living with Razia Begum for around 3 months. The couple was in a live-in relationship for a year and started staying in the rented flat three months ago.

The bodies were discovered after neighbours got suspicious of the smell coming from the flat and informed the police. On Saturday (17th February) the police arrived at the apartment and found that the flat was locked from inside. Therefore, the police broke the door at around 7 p.m. and discovered that the couple had died. Both bodies were covered with blankets on the floor, completely blackened and decomposed.

A fireplace was also found inside the flat. The windows and doors of the flat were also completely closed. Initial investigation has revealed that both of them probably died due to suffocation. Prima facie, they suffocated due to smoke coming from the fireplace as all doors and windows were shut and there was no ventilation in the house.

The bodies have been sent to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and kept in the hospital’s mortuary. It has been estimated that they died around 10 days ago.

Shivdaspura police station officer Daulatram Gurjar said, “Surendra Kumar Vaishnav (age 39) was living in flat number 322 of Swapnalok Apartment for about three months on rent. He was a resident of Bhilwara. Razia Begum (age 34) daughter of Faimuddin resident Jalupura (Jaipur) was in a live-in relationship with Surendra Kumar for a year. The woman was already married.”

Police said that the family of the youth were informed about the incident. Also, no family was found at the address mentioned in the girl’s documents. The police are further investigating into this case.