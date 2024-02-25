In Jaipur’s Nandpuri colony, several posters have been found pasted on walls of houses requesting residing Hindu families not to sell their properties to Muslim families. Nandpuri is a dominant Hindu area in the Hawa Mahal assembly constituency. However, in the last couple of months, several Hindu families sold their houses to Muslim families. The local Hindu families have expressed fear of demographic shift and called for unity against “land jihad”.

In an exclusive report by Times Now Navbharat, several women in the Nandpuri colony expressed concerns over the rising number of Muslim families in the area. The residents fear that the change in demography might lead to alterations in the culture and social dynamics of the region. They see the rising number of Muslims as a threat to their traditional way of life and community values.

The residents emphasised the fact that the culture of Muslim families is considerably different from that of Hindu families living in the area. One of the residents told the reporter that a few days ago, one of the Muslim families had a party at their house, and they cooked meat on the street leading, and they had to ask them not to do so.

One of the female residents expressed concerns over women’s safety in the area. She said, “Whey came on bikes and whistles [at us]. We do not feel safe anymore.” The residents expressed distress over the necessity of leaving their ancestral homes, while others articulated apprehensions about the possible impact of demographic change.

The migration trend among Hindu families resulted in public outcry and complaints to the local authorities. Speaking on the matter, one of the residents said, “There will be problems [if the migration continues]. Their language and culture are different.” Another resident said, “Many families have already taken advance to sell their house. We want them to either not sell or sell it to a Hindu family. They can always take a few lakhs less but sell among the community to ensure harmony in the colony.”

The residents believe that it could be a planned conspiracy to pay higher prices for the properties belonging to Hindu families so that the demography could be changed.

Locals have approached MLA Balmukund Acharya for support to stop Hindus from leaving the area. Acharya made headlines after becoming MLA as some of his initial projects included the action of open chicken carts and a plan to trace down illegal immigrants from Myanmar (Rohingya) and Bangladesh. Notably, local authorities and leaders have already taken cognisance of the matter.