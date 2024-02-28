Dropping a hint about her readiness, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut confessed that this was the right time for her to join politics. However, she maintained that not being a politician has never stopped her from working for the country. She also highlighted that she had been taking on political parties from the film sets.

Notably, in a recent interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh, the actor was asked whether she would take a plunge into politics. To which, Kangana replied, “I have literally fought from film sets with political parties. That doesn’t keep me away, it doesn’t take me a seat to do what I want to do for my country. But, if I want to get into politics, I probably think this is the right time.”

However, she stressed that it was not only up to her to decide whether she should contest elections or not. She said, “It is not my place to announce whether I should be contesting or not. It has never kept me away from being a really aware person. I have done more than anyone could from this so-called seat for the country.”

During the interaction, the Bollywood actor noted that she had received love from all corners of the country be it North, South, or Central parts of India. However, she added that her nationalist image has taken over her decade-long acting career.

Nationalist image overshadowed my acting career: Kangana Ranaut

She added, “This country and its people have given me wings, and love from all corners. I come from up North, I have worked in the South, I have done roles about Delhi girls, and Haryana girls, and I have also done Jhansi ki Rani from central India. This country has given me so much, that I feel deeply responsible for giving back. I have always been more of a nationalist and that image has taken over even my very glorious acting career. I do have the awareness that I am deeply loved and appreciated.”

The four-time National Award winner Kangana Ranaut has been a vocal supporter of several key initiatives of the Bhartiya Janata Party and PM Narendra Modi. She recently attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya last month where PM Modi was the Chief guest and carried out the rituals.

She had consistently maintained her identity as an actor first and foremost. However, last year, in response to a media query about contesting Lok Sabha elections, she said, ‘Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna showers blessings, I will fight).

In the cinematic domain, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency. She is the actor, director, and producer of the film. In the movie, she will be seen playing the role of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is slated to be released on 14th June.