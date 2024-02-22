Thursday, February 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKerala: Karate teacher Siddique Ali accused of raping and killing a minor girl in...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Karate teacher Siddique Ali accused of raping and killing a minor girl in Mallapuram, arrested after body found in river

According to the family, the girl was routinely harassed and sexually abused by her karate teacher.

OpIndia Staff
Chaliyar River death: Karate teacher Siddique Ali arrested, accused of raping and killing a minor girl in Malappuram
Image- Hindu Post, Omanorama.com
3

Vazhakkad police arrested Oorkadavu native V Siddique Ali (43) on Thursday (22nd February) under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children Against Child Sexual Offences) in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old girl in the Chaliyar River at Vettathur near Muttungal Kadavu. The girl was discovered dead in the river near her home at 8 pm on Monday (19th February). 

Relatives and residents in the vicinity had been searching for the missing adolescent since 6 pm when they discovered her body in a shallow portion of the river. The body was undressed. According to the reports, some witnesses observed two strangers near the location where the body was discovered on the day of the tragedy. The family stated that the situation in which the body was discovered did not appear to be the result of suicide.

According to the victim’s family’s complaint, when the neighbours confronted them, they drove away without disclosing their faces, raising suspicions.

The girl excelled academically. She was also involved in extracurricular activities. She took karate classes and had a black belt in Karate. According to the family, she was routinely harassed and sexually abused by her karate teacher. In addition, the family stated that the victim would never commit suicide. They stated the girl was motivated to fight for justice despite being under a lot of stress. The girl was not going to Karate classes for two weeks due to the harassment by the teacher.

Meanwhile, the victim’s sisters said Siddique has raped other girls too and is accused in two other POCSO cases. “When we confronted him about what he did to our sister, he avoided us, but later confessed to having committed a mistake,” they were quoted as saying.

The sister stated that the teacher sexually exploited many other girls who came to learn karate from him. She also said that he used to cross physical boundaries in the name of karate lessons.

“When joining his karate class, he said that he is their guru and God and that their body and mind should be surrendered to the guru for his satisfaction. He also said the guru can know his disciples by touching their chest and that they shall attain success only through him,” the sister said.

Earlier the victim had filed a complaint with the Kozhikode Child Welfare Office in September, documenting the abuse she had to face. Kondotty police responded to the report. However, when the police went to record the girl’s statement, she was unable to speak. The 17-year-old, who received high scores on her Class 10 examinations, dropped out of school in Plus One.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Police didn’t add more serious charges under IPC and POCSO: What Calcutta HC said while ordering second post-mortem of minor girl raped and murdered

Gopal Tiwari -
It is mentioned in the complaint that the victim girl's face was bloodied and she had suffered a direct attack on her face, her eyes were gouged out, her ears were torn off, and her mandible was slit open as well. However, none of these injuries were mentioned in the post-mortem report.
News Reports

When Nehru sent police into Golden Temple to supress ‘Punjabi Suba Movement’: community kitchen captured, langar stopped, 8000 people arrested

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
Even though everyone has some memory of Operation Blue Star, which was carried out under Indira Gandhi's directives, few people are aware that Jawaharlal Nehru's reign also saw an identical era in Punjabi history

Gemini AI behaves Woke Max Pro: Google apologises after users highlight chatbot’s refusal to acknowledge existence of ‘White’ people

Manipur High Court modifies its order that triggered violence in the state, deletes direction to include Meitei Community in ST list

‘Farm unions are neglecting Punjab’s long-term interests’: Here is the generous proposal from the Modi govt that protesting farmers rejected

Republic Bangla journalist Santu Pan, arrested for Sandeshkhali reporting, gets bail; Calcutta HC slams police for arresting journalists instead of real culprits, stays probe

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump among others to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Reliance Greens Zoo

OpIndia Staff -

Police didn’t add more serious charges under IPC and POCSO: What Calcutta HC said while ordering second post-mortem of minor girl raped and murdered

Gopal Tiwari -

UK’s TRIDENT 2 missile misfires for the second time in a row, crashes into ocean yards away from the submarine that launched it

OpIndia Staff -

When Nehru sent police into Golden Temple to supress ‘Punjabi Suba Movement’: community kitchen captured, langar stopped, 8000 people arrested

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

Will you name your pet after Hindu God or Muslim Prophet: Calcutta HC asks Bengal govt to give different names to lions Sita and...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Took AYUSH medicine on PM Modi’s advice when I had Covid, didn’t use allopathic medicine’: CJI DY Chandrachud while inaugurating AYUSH centre at SC...

ANI -

Gemini AI behaves Woke Max Pro: Google apologises after users highlight chatbot’s refusal to acknowledge existence of ‘White’ people

Anurag -

Manipur High Court modifies its order that triggered violence in the state, deletes direction to include Meitei Community in ST list

OpIndia Staff -

Hamdard Laboratories known for halal-certified product ‘Rooh Afza’ cheating millions by hiding possible health hazards linked to the cooling drink: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Nuh Violence: UAPA charges slapped on 63 individuals including Congress MLA Mamman Khan

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com