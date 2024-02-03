Saturday, February 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsModi govt honours BJP's founding member LK Advani with Bharat Ratna
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Modi govt honours BJP’s founding member LK Advani with Bharat Ratna

PM Modi tweeted, "I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour.

OpIndia Staff
2

On Friday (3rd February), Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on X (formerly Twitter) that veteran BJP leader LK Advani will be conferred the India’s highest civilian award i.e. Bharat Ratna.

In a tweet, he informed, “I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights.”

PM Modi further added, “Advani Ji’s decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence. The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me. I will always consider it my privilege that I got countless opportunities to interact with him and learn from him.”

LK Advani served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India and was one of the frontrunners of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Ayodhya.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com