On Friday (3rd February), Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on X (formerly Twitter) that veteran BJP leader LK Advani will be conferred the India’s highest civilian award i.e. Bharat Ratna.

In a tweet, he informed, “I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights.”

PM Modi further added, “Advani Ji’s decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence. The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me. I will always consider it my privilege that I got countless opportunities to interact with him and learn from him.”

LK Advani served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India and was one of the frontrunners of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Ayodhya.