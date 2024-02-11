Sunday, February 11, 2024
HomeNews Reports“Koi aye to theek, na aye to theek”: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says Congress...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“Koi aye to theek, na aye to theek”: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says Congress ready to go solo across India, not just in Punjab

Kharge's remarks come against the backdrop of I.N.D.I. alliance partner AAP announcing that it will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

OpIndia Staff
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says party ready to go solo across India not just in Punjab if alliance partners don't want to join their fight
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says party ready to go solo across India not just in Punjab if alliance partners don't want to join their fight (Screengrab from Congress rally )
4

On Sunday evening (11th February), Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge declared that the party is getting ready to go solo across the country not just in Punjab if alliance partners don’t want to join their fight. His remarks come against the backdrop of I.N.D.I. alliance partner AAP announcing that it will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. The announcement by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal meant that the alliance partners would also be pitting candidates and do campaigning against each other in the state. 

Notably, addressing a rally in Samrala of Ludhiana district, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also asked party workers to be ready to contest the elections solo. 

He said that the I.N.D.I. alliance is being prepared to defeat the Modi government. The alliance is fine somewhere but in other places, reconciliations are not happening. He told the Congress workers to understand that they have to fight, at some places have to fight alone and have to fight till the end and achieve victory. Koi Aye to theek, na aye to theek. Translation – It’s well and good if alliance partners contest with us, okay if they don’t want to join their fight. 

He asserted, “We have taken this decision in the entire country. It is not just about Punjab. You have to fight strongly.” 

While giving the victory mantra to party workers, he stressed that if Congress workers want to win, they will have to come into the field. Will have to meet people. Their misconceptions have to be removed. He told Punjab Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring that the meeting could linger on. First, people need to be approached. Will have to talk to them. People have to be told what we did and what the Modi government did.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said, “Mallikarjun Kharge has also said today and our party has also said to make preparations on all 13 seats. Our state unit president and LoP have been saying from the beginning that we will contest all on (Lok Sabha seats of Punjab)..” 

Nonetheless, leaders from both AAP and Congress have maintained that they are committed to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc despite recent developments.

I.N.D.I.A. bloc withering

The opposition parties formed the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to jointly take on the BJP-led NDA alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The erstwhile arch-nemesis first met in Patna on the call of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. 

However, going into the election, several alliance partners have left the opposition fold, further widening the rift in the bloc. While JD(U) joined the NDA camp, reports suggest that the RLD may follow its lead. Whereas, several parties have announced to go solo in their respective states of influence including TMC in Bengal and AAP in Punjab. The seat-sharing has led to ugly spats among the rest of the alliance partners and now the Congress President’s assertion to go solo could further escalate tensions within the alliance.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Journalists should stay away from politics, can give in writing that I will never accept RS ticket: Old tweets of Sagarika Ghose go viral...

OpIndia Staff -

Land grabbing, sexual exploitation by TMC goons, threats of gang rape and more: 12 video testimonies of villagers capture the horror of Sandeshkhali

Dibakar Dutta -

Mufti Salman Azhari gets bail in hate speech case from Bhachau court, could be arrested again as more complaints filed

OpIndia Staff -

“Have courage for surgical strikes but not to sit across the table”: Mani Shankar Aiyar blames ‘Hindutva’ for not holding talks with Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -

‘Lord Krishna Janmabhoomi will also happen in harmony and under the law’: Devendra Fadnavis says Krishna’s birthplace should be developed

OpIndia Staff -

People who abuse Modi get Rajya Sabha seat: Old interview of PM Modi with Rajdeep Sardesai surfaces as TMC gives Sagarika Ghose a ticket

OpIndia Staff -

UPI to be launched in Sri Lanka and Mauritius by PM Modi, president Wickremesinghe and PM Jugnauth, RuPay card too be inaugurated in Mauritius

ANI -

As TMC hands Rajya Sabha seat to Sagarika Ghose, watch how Mamata Banerjee walked out of her interview on being asked about ‘women safety’

OpIndia Staff -

‘I will not vacate, do what you want’: Watch how Abdul Malik threatened Mayor over encroached land, weeks before violence in Haldwani

OpIndia Staff -

3 days after voting, no results for Pakistan elections yet, PML-N and PPP struggle to form alliance as Bilawal eyes PM post, PTI-Independents lead...

Paurush Gupta -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com