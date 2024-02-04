On Saturday (3rd February), a large number of people in Ladakh’s Leh district staged massive protest rallies and observed a complete shutdown demanding statehood to Ladakh and some other demands. They pushed their four demands: Ladakh’s statehood, its inclusion in the Constitution’s sixth schedule which grants it tribal status, job reservations for locals, and one parliamentary seat each for Kargil and Leh.

Videos circulating on social media showed a massive flock armed with placards and raising slogans demanding statehood.

#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh: Thousands brave the freezing cold as they march demanding statehood for Ladakh and protections under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution for the Union Territory. (03.02) pic.twitter.com/gwsiGZBxXc — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) jointly organised the protests, which saw men and women march through Leh’s major city despite the frigid conditions. Since Ladakh became a Union Territory after it was split from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, the LAB and KDA, which represent the two areas, have advocated for statehood and Sixth Schedule status. In August 2021, the LAB and KDA joined forces to increase their demands. On 23rd January, LAB and KDA submitted a memorandum to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding their demands which include statehood for Ladakh, and status under the Sixth Schedule.

According to reports, the delegates also presented a draft bill to alter the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019 to grant Ladakh statehood.

Speaking to ANI, the Legal Adviser of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance Haji Ghulam Mustafa said, “Ever since Ladakh has become a UT, Apex body and KDA have had a demand on the four-point agenda. All our powers which were people-centric have weakened. When we were a part of J&K, we had 4 members in the assembly and 2 in the legislative council. Now we have no representation in the assembly… This has always been our demand that the people of Ladakh should have representation in the assembly and that we should get statehood. The reason is, that Ladakh is a strategically very important place.”

“This is a tribal majority area and has all the features north-eastern states have… Along lines of the northeastern states, it is our demand that the provisions of the 6th schedule be implemented in Ladakh to protect its culture… Ever since Ladakh became a UT, there have been no gazetted job openings in the region, while in J&K two batches have already been commissioned and the third batch is going to get commissioned soon… Ladakh immediately needs to have a Public Service Commission of its own… People have observed a complete ‘bandh’. This tells us that the people of Ladakh demand that the region be empowered,” Mustafa continued.

#WATCH | Ladakh: Legal Adviser of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance Haji Ghulam Mustafa says, "Ever since Ladakh has become a UT, Apex body and KDA have had a demand on the four-point agenda. All our powers which were people-centric have weakened. When we were a part… pic.twitter.com/op0x6Oablo — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

The development comes after a high-level committee directed by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has been meeting with representatives from the two entities that represent Ladakh’s two regions, Leh and Kargil. During their last meeting on the 4th of December last year, the ministry asked that the two bodies submit a written list of demands.

The memorandum stated that while the Supreme Court had ruled that statehood would be restored in Jammu and Kashmir, such rules would not be extended to Ladakh, which will continue to be a Union territory.

The memorandum refers to precedents states including Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, and other northeastern states in pursuing statehood for Ladakh, noting that these states are likewise protected by the Sixth Schedule and Article 371 of the Indian Constitution.

Advancing the case for Sixth Schedule classification, the memorandum stated that tribal communities such as Balti, Beda, Bot, Boto, Brokpa, Drokpa, Dard, Shin, Changpa, Garra, Mon, and Purigpa make up a significant portion of Ladakh’s population.

In addition, it demanded a Ladakh Public Service Commission, claiming that prospects for gazetted postings for Ladakh students are now limited since there is currently no such provision.

It is worth noting that after Articles 370 and 35A were repealed, Ladakh became a Union territory without a legislature in addition to the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on August 5, 2019.