On Sunday (18th February), Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stirring speech to party cadres and leaders at the BJP’s National Convention at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam. He emphasised that in the next 100 days, each member must dedicate themselves to earning the trust and support of voters in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

PM Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Jain seer Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj, who passed away on Sunday morning. He said, “Today, I wish to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj. I was deeply saddened, and, so were his followers, after receiving the news of his demise. For me, this is a personal loss. I had the privilege and good fortune of meeting him and seeking his advice and guidance from time to time. The last time I visited him, the thought of not seeing him again never crossed my mind.”

Addressing party colleagues, PM Modi said, “Over the next 100 days, every one of us has to go out and reach out to every new voter, every beneficiary and every community. We have got to win everyone’s trust and support. Our sincere workers stay with the people 24 by 7 and all through the year, doing something or the other to gain their trust and confidence. However, over the next 100 days, we have to work with renewed enthusiasm and vigour. Today is February 18, and the youths who turn 18 and step into adulthood today will elect the 18th Lok Sabha in a few days from now.”

He further said, “The country’s dreams and resolve have got bigger. Our dream and resolution today is to make a Viksit Bharat and the next five years will be crucial to taking our country there. Over the next five years, we have to take a giant leap towards Viksit Bharat. The speed that India has achieved in the last 10 years, and the courage to achieve big goals, are unprecedented. The heights that India has achieved today in every field have connected every countryman with great resolve. Now the country can neither dream small nor take small resolutions. Dreams will be huge and resolutions will also be huge.”

PM Narendra Modi asserted, “Today, even some leaders in the Opposition are chanting ‘NDA sarkar 400 paar’. However, to take the NDA past 400 in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has to cross 370 seats or more in the Lok Sabha. When Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was coronated, he did not say ‘If we get power, let’s enjoy it.’ He continued his mission. I am not a person who lives for self pleasures. I am not asking for the third term of the BJP government, for the enjoyment of power. I am a man with the resolve of the nation”

Talking about the work done towards women’s empowerment during the tenure of his government, PM Modi said, “Today the BJP is using the power of youth, women, poor and farmers and turning it into the power to build a developed India. We have cared for those whom no one has cared; not only that we have worshipped them. In the coming times, there are going to be opportunities for our mothers, sisters and daughters. Mission Shakti will create a complete ecosystem of protection and empowerment of women in the country. 15 thousand women SHGs will get drones. Now Drone Didi will bring scientific temperament and modernity to farming. Now 3 crore women in the country will become lakhpati Didis.”

He added, “We have shown the courage to solve the tasks which were pending for centuries. By constructing a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, we have ended the wait of 5 centuries. The Dharmik flag has been hoisted in Pavagadh, Gujarat after 500 years. After 7 decades, we have opened the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. After waiting for 7 decades, the country has abolished Article 370.”

PM Narendra Modi targeted the opposition in his address during the BJP’s National Convention. He said, “Our opposition parties do not know how to execute plans. But the false promises they make are unmatched. Today, all these political parties are afraid to make a promise. That is the promise of a developed India. And this is our promise. Only the BJP and NDA alliance have dreamt of this. We are working to make India a developed country by 2047. We have been quietly working for one and a half years for suggestions related to the resolution of a developed India. You will be happy to know that till now more than 15 lakh people have given their ideas for the roadmap and policies of developed India. More than half of these 15 lakh are those who are below 35 years of age. We are moving forward with this youthful thinking.”

PM Narendra Modi further said, “It took 60 years for the country to become a trillion dollar economy and in our 10 years tenure, we have become a three trillion dollars economy. India is the fifth largest economy in the world and our infrastructure budget has crossed Rs 11 lakh crore. The spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat is also reflected in our governance. In earlier governments, the North-East was completely ignored, but we do not work for votes and seats. For us, every corner of the country should be prosperous and developed, this is our motive. We are proud that we are part of such a culture of BJP, in which record OBC representation is ensured in the ministry. Our government is for everyone. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is reflected in our work.”

He said, “Any country can shape its future only when it preserves its history. Over the years, India has also shaped and saved its history. We have built a modern memorial of Salt Satyagraha at Dandi. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Panch Teerth are developed during our tenure. Sardar Patel’s Statue of Liberty was built by our government. 14th August is now observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. The decision to declare 26th November as Constitution Day was also taken by our government.”