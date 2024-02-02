Model-turned-actress Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32, was in her hometown Kanpur during last days 

A post on model and actress Poonam Pandey’s Instagram account says she has died of cervical cancer. The model-turned-actress was 32 years old, as per reports.

The post was shared on Pandey’s verified Instagram handle at around 10.45 on February 2. The model-actress has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Fans are in shock, expressing disbelief over the news of her alleged death. While some are expressing sadness, some are claiming that it might be a gimmick and soon there will be a post that her account was hacked.

It is not yet clear whether the announcement is about the model’s own death. However social media is abuzz with speculations that there might be a pet of the same name too.

Media portal Free Press Journal published that they have spoken to Poonam Pandey’s team and they have confirmed her death. The model-actress was reportedly at her hometown in Kanpur and passed away on Thursday night. Some other reports have also confirmed the death of the actress.

The 32-year-old model-turned-actress had risen to fame after she promised to strip naked if the Indian cricket team won the 2011 cricket World Cup. After the world cup victory, she had claimed that it was only a publicity stunt and she won’t be stripping naked. She had started her acting career with the movie ‘Nasha’ in 2013. She was a popular influencer on social media and often made headlines due to her bold fashion choices.

The had also appeared in reality shows like Big Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.