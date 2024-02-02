Friday, February 2, 2024
HomeNews ReportsModel-turned-actress Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32, was in her hometown Kanpur...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Model-turned-actress Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32, was in her hometown Kanpur during last days 

The post was shared on Pandey's verified Instagram handle at around 10.45 on February 2. The model-actress has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

OpIndia Staff
Poonam Pandey
Model-actress Poonam Pandey, images via Instagram and wiki
35

A post on model and actress Poonam Pandey’s Instagram account says she has died of cervical cancer. The model-turned-actress was 32 years old, as per reports.

The post was shared on Pandey’s verified Instagram handle at around 10.45 on February 2. The model-actress has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Fans are in shock, expressing disbelief over the news of her alleged death. While some are expressing sadness, some are claiming that it might be a gimmick and soon there will be a post that her account was hacked.

It is not yet clear whether the announcement is about the model’s own death. However social media is abuzz with speculations that there might be a pet of the same name too.

Media portal Free Press Journal published that they have spoken to Poonam Pandey’s team and they have confirmed her death. The model-actress was reportedly at her hometown in Kanpur and passed away on Thursday night. Some other reports have also confirmed the death of the actress.

The 32-year-old model-turned-actress had risen to fame after she promised to strip naked if the Indian cricket team won the 2011 cricket World Cup. After the world cup victory, she had claimed that it was only a publicity stunt and she won’t be stripping naked. She had started her acting career with the movie ‘Nasha’ in 2013. She was a popular influencer on social media and often made headlines due to her bold fashion choices.

The had also appeared in reality shows like Big Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com