Model and actress Poonam Pandey passed away today (2nd February) due to cervical cancer. Pandey, who left this world at the young age of 32, was surrounded by a lot of controversies for the last few years.

Sam Ahmed and Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey was married to Sam Ahmed. Problems in their married life started appearing after a mere 11 days of marriage.

Later, when she was a contestant in the reality TV show “Lock Up”, Pandey revealed that her husband used to beat her from morning till evening.

Notably, an abusive relationship where the woman gets upset and starts taking contraceptive pills can also trigger Cervical cancer. This has also been proven in research.

Poonam Pandey secretly married Sam Ahmed in September 2020 and on 22nd September, Goa Police arrested Sam Ahmed in a domestic violence case.

Poonam had alleged that Sam beat her and then made her suffer the consequences. In the year 2022, the news of her divorcing Sam came around. It was learnt that she did not want to be in a relationship with anyone for 5 years.

She also suffered a brain haemorrhage due to domestic violence. While talking to Karanvir in “Lock Up”, Pandey said, “Sam did not beat me just once, my brain injury (pointing to the left side of her head) has not yet healed, because he beat me at the same place. Used to beat again and again. I used to apply makeup, gloss and laugh in front of people. I used to act very cool in front of them.”

She told another contestant Pairal Rohatgi that she never knew why Sam used to beat her. During the show, she also mentioned Sam Ahmed’s dirty addiction to drinking alcohol.

She said, “If a person starts drinking at 10 in the morning and continues drinking till late night and there is no one to save you at night, what can you do? Even the staff would run away in fear.”

Poonam Pandey had come to know some time ago that she was suffering from cervical cancer. But her bad relations with her ex-husband Sam Ahmed were already in the news.

Pandey’s death has sparked a discussion online about the torture she was subjected to in her married life.

A bad marital life can make women victims of forced abortion through contraceptive pills or morning-after pills (different from normal contraceptive pills, which are more harmful), and become habitual. This affects their body and one of the affects is Cervical cancer.

According to the Cancer Research Organization of England, the consumption of contraceptive pills increases the risk of cervical cancer.

A research by Gutmasher, an American research organization, contraceptive pills can be a reason for the increase in cervical cancer cases.

These researches show that if someone has taken birth control pills for a long time, they have a higher chance of getting cervical cancer.