Wednesday, February 28, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

Old video of pro-Khalistani Ajmer Singh using derogatory remarks on Maa Durga surfaces, the naxalite-turned-‘historian’ is now participating in Farmer Protest 2.0

Ajmer Singh is known for his pro-Khalistani views. He used to be a Naxalite and turned into a "historian" after Operation Blue Star in 1984.

OpIndia Staff
Ajmer Singh
In a statement in 2016, Ajmer Singh used derogatory language against Maa Durga (Image: Sikh Siyasat)
7

On 28th February, an old video of pro-Khalistani Naxalite-turned-“historian” Ajmer Singh went viral on social media, where he used derogatory language against Maa Durga. Ajmer Singh is known for his pro-Khalistani views. He used to be a Naxalite and turned into a “historian” after Operation Blue Star in 1984. Interestingly, Ajmer Singh’s writings deeply inspired pro-Khalistani actor-turned-leader Deep Sidhu.

The video that went viral on social media was recorded in Ludhiana during a seminar on “nationalism” in April 2016. He talked about someone who called Mahishasur their “hero” in his statement. He compared Maa Durga with Shrupnakha and said, “Mahishasur was our hero. On one side, [Maa] Durga is worshipped, and on the other, Mahishasur is worshipped. How was he [Mahishasur] killed? He was misled by how Smiri Irani got furious in Parliament. When we talk about Shrupnakha, she tries to seduce Lakshman. It is okay to say so. However, it becomes controversial when the same is said about Durga and Mahishasur.”

Ajmer Singh actively participated and commented on farmer protests 1.0 and 2.0.

Deep Sidhu was influenced by Ajmer Singh

Interestingly, Pro Khalistani actor-turned-leader Deep Sidhu was highly influenced by Ajmer Singh’s writing. He explained in an interview that it was Singh’s books on Sikh history that changed his perception.

Smriti Irani expressed anguish in Parliament over derogatory language used by University students against Maa Durga

Ajmer Singh referred to an incident that happened in the Parliament where union minister Smriti Irani expressed concerns over lanugage used for Maa Durga in JNU. In 2016, Smriti Irani shared a pamphlet being distributed targeting Maa Durga in Jawahar Lal University (JNU), where a group called to celebrate ‘Mahishasur Martyrdom Day’. Highly derogatory language was used against Maa Durga in the pamphlet. Later, an incomplete clip of her reading the pamphlet was shared on social media as a part of propaganda to show as if she was the one who used derogatory language against Maa Durga, the union minister had to clarify what happened in the Parliament.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

