Controversial Samajwadi party leader, Shafiqur Rehman Barq, passed away on Tuesday (27th February). He was 93 years old at the time of his death.

As per reports, Shafiqur Rehman Barq was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Moradabad due to health-related ailments. He passed away during the treatment.

It must be mentioned that the Samajwadi party leader was elected from the Sambhal constituency in Uttar Pradesh and was the oldest Parliamentarian at the time of death.

UP : जिला संभल से सपा सांसद शफीकुर्रहमान वर्क का 93 साल की उम्र में इंतकाल हुआ। वे संसद में सबसे अधिक उम्र के सांसद थे। सपा ने इस बार उन्हें फिर से लोकसभा प्रत्याशी बनाया था। pic.twitter.com/WMxeQqESgY — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 27, 2024

During his lifetime, Barq had expressed open support for terror outfits and attempts to Islamise the country. In November last year, he called for the inclusion of the Quran in the NCERT syllabus and hailed it as the ‘greatest book.’

A month earlier, he claimed that Hamas is not a terror organisation. In February 2023, he asserted that India has never been and would never be a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and claimed that Islam is the only true religion.

In October 2022, Shafiqur Rahman Barq went on a misgynistic rant and claimed that allowed women to walk without a burqa in public would only enhance wildness and promiscuity in men. He had also asserted that chanting Vande Mataram was against the tenets of Islam.

The Samajwadi party leader was earlier booked for hailing Taliban and comparing the radical Islamist outfit to Indian freedom fighters. He was also booked in conenction to violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.