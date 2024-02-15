On Wednesday (14th February), Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to the people of the Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, informing them that she will not be contesting from the constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. She wrote this letter after she fled to Rajasthan to file a nomination form for the Rajya Sabha seat from the state Congress recently lost. Sonia Gandhi said that she is not contesting the Lok Sabha elections due to her old age and health issues.

In the letter written in Hindi, Sonia Gandhi reiterated the connection of the Gandhi dynasty with the people of Rae Bareli. She remembered that the constituency was earlier represented by Feroze Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. Seemingly, her decision to go to Rajya Sabha came as she sensed a defeat from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming general elections of 2024.

In her letter, Sonia Gandhi addressed the people of Rae Bareli as her family members. Sonia Gandhi wrote in her letter, “My family is incomplete in Delhi. It is completed when I come to Rae Bareli and meet you all. This bond is very old, and I feel fortunate to have received it from my in-laws.”

Sonia Gandhi further said, “Our family’s relationship with Rae Bareli is very deep-rooted. In the first Lok Sabha elections held after independence, you sent my father-in-law Shri Feroze Gandhi to Delhi by electing him from here. After that, you accepted my mother-in-law, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, as your representative. Since then, it has continued to traverse the ups and downs of life with love and enthusiasm and our faith in it grew stronger.”

Sonia Gandhi added, “You also gave me a place to walk on this illuminated path. Having lost my mother-in-law and spouse forever, I came to you and you spread your arms for me. In the last two elections, you stood by me like a rock even in adverse circumstances, I can never forget that. I am proud to say that whatever I am today is due to you and I have always tried my best to keep this trust.”

Sonia Gandhi further wrote, “Now due to health and old age, I will not contest the next Lok Sabha elections. After this decision, I will not have the opportunity to serve you directly, but, certainly, my heart and soul will always be with you. I know that you will also handle me and my family in every difficulty as you have been able to handle till now. My salutations to elders! Affection to the little ones. Promise to meet soon.”

Sonia Gandhi’s decision to contest Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan instead of contesting Lok Sabha from Rae Bareli came in sharp similarity with her son Rahul Gandhi’s escape from the Amethi battlefield in 2019. Rahul Gandhi – sensing an inevitable defeat in Amethi – had contested the last Lok Sabha elections with Muslim-majority Wayanad in Kerala as his second constituency. Proving his decision right, he lost the election in Amethi to Smriti Irani, but managed to win Wayanad.

Sonia Gandhi has been continuously representing Rae Bareli since 2004, winning the last 4 elections. While it is considered Congress bastion, BJP’s Ashok Singh had won the seat twice, in 1996 and 1998. In 1999 the constituency was won by Congress leader Satish Sharma. After the emergency, Janata Party’s Raj Narain had represented Rae Bareli. Except for these two MPs, all other former MPs from the seat were Congress leaders, including Feroze Gandhi, India Gandhi and Arun Nehru.