A young man identified as Sultan, son of Aslam, has been booked by Sarangpur Police in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly entrapping a minor Hindu girl using a fake identity on social media. Sultan posed as a Hindu man named Raj on Instagram to lure the girl into a relationship.

The incident took place in Ward Number 7 of the city. Sultan is resident of Sidhakhal, Sarangpur. As per reports, he misled a minor girl from the city while posing as a Hindu man named Raj on social media. He created a fake account named Raj and engaged in a relationship with a minor girl from the city.

After chatting on Instagram with the girl for some time, Sultan arranged a meeting with her under false pretense. Hindu organisations learned about their meeting and Sultan’s malicious intentions. They apprehended the duo, preventing a potential mishap.

The minor Hindu girl was shocked to learn about Sultan’s real identity. On the other hand, Sultan tried to flee the scene but was caught by the members of Hindu organisations and subsequently handed over to the police.

The police also detained the girl. During counselling at the women’s police station, the girl narrated how the accused befriended her with a fake identity and got into a love affair. Based on her statement, Sultan was booked under Sections 354 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Sarangpur Police Station in-charge Santosh Banghela said the accused was presented to the court and later sent to custody.

There has been a spike in the cases of grooming jihad in the country in recent times. Recently, OpIndia reported 15 cases of forced conversion, rape, assault and torture in Mira-Bhayander of Mumbai along similar lines.