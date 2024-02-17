Tensions have cropped up between ASEAN partners Thailand and Singapore over the issue of Taylor Swift’s upcoming Global Eras Tour in the region. Notably, on Friday (16th February), Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin revealed that Singapore has signed an exclusivist deal with American singing megastar Taylor Swift. Under this exclusive deal, the American popstar can’t perform anywhere else in the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. Swift will be performing six shows in Singapore but none in India or ASEAN nations.

Addressing a business event in Bangkok on Friday, the Thai PM, who is also the country’s Finance Minister, shared details about his conversation with global concert promoter Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG). Thavisin said that AEG informed him about the agreement that bars Taylor Swift from performing the Eras Tour shows in the ASEAN countries.

According to Thailand PM Thavisin, he was told that the Singapore government offered $2m to $3m per show in exchange for exclusivity on the island. He said, “The Singapore government is astute.”

The property tycoon turned PM Thavisin added that he had long been wondering why Taylor Swift had not performed in Thailand but AEG helped him understand more.

Thavisin said, “If I had known this, I would have brought the shows to Thailand,” adding that “concerts can generate added value for the economy.”

He added, “If she (Taylor Swift) came to Thailand, it would have been cheaper to organise it here, and I believe she would be able to attract more sponsors and tourists to Thailand. Even though we would have to subsidise at least 500m baht, it would be worth it.” He asserted that this has fuelled his determination to transform Thailand into a concert hub in Southeast Asia.

American megastar Taylor Swift has six sold-out shows slated in Singapore in March at the National Stadium which has a capacity of 55,000 seats. The event will continue from 2nd March till 9th March with a two-day in-between break on 5th and 6th March.

Pertinent to note that earlier in 2014, Taylor Swift had a planned show at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in Thailand, but she later cancelled the sold-out concert without giving any reason for the cancellation.

The Global Eras Tour is Taylor Swift’s ongoing sixth concert tour. It celebrates all her 10 albums. This tour is her largest endeavour to date, spanning 151 performances across five continents. Notably, it also holds the record as the highest-grossing tour in history and is the first to register $1 billion in revenue.