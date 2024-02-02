Telangana: One-year-old boy mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad

In a horrifying incident, a one-year-old baby boy sleeping in a shack with his father was pulled out and killed by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad’s Shamshabad early Thursday (February 1) morning. Locals witnessed the pack feeding on the child and called the police.

Reports say that is the ninth serious incident of dog attacks on children in the city since March of last year. RGI Airport inspector K Balaraju stated that they have filed a case based on a complaint lodged by the father of the child, K Suryakumar, and have begun an investigation.

Suryakumar, a worker, has been living in a makeshift hut near the Rajiv Gruhakalpa complex in Shamshabad city. On Wednesday (31st January) night, he and his elder son, one-year-old K Nagaraju, a 20-day-old newborn, and other family members slept in the hut. The new mother was not present when the incident occurred.

Suryakumar was woken up at about 1.30 a.m. by residents who informed him that a gang of stray dogs was feeding on a child. When he ran out, he saw that the child had died. “We fed milk to Nagaraju and went to sleep at 12.15 am, but did not notice anything suspicious then,” Suryakumar told the police. In a similar incident in February 2023, a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by strays in Amberpet.

The boy’s father filed a complaint with the police, claiming that his child died due to the injuries caused by dogs. A case has been filed, and an investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, locals have complained about the increasing number of stray dog assaults in the area. They are afraid of going out and are anxious about their children’s safety in addition. People have also claimed that their complaints went unheard since authorities did nothing to address the situation.

Another dog-biting incident transpired on Wednesday when a girl was mauled by a stray dog while playing outside her house in Ganesh Nagar of Peerzadiguda, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The dog was seen pulling the child by her feet when three women rescued her.