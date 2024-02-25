A day after angry villagers of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal set fire to the property of Sheikh Shahjahan’s brother Sirajuddin, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is attempting to distance itself from him.

The matter became evident when West Bengal Cabinet Minister Partha Bhowmik went to Sandeshkhali on Saturday (24th February) and claimed that Sheikh Sirajuddin had been removed as the ‘head of the Panchayat’ a long time ago.

He however did not specify when the brother of Sheikh Shahjahan was relieved from the position. “Ajit Majhi has replaced Sirajuddin,” Bhowmik was heard saying.

While speaking about the matter, a BJP leader said, “Once a controversy comes to light, so-called suspension or removal from party posts is announced. However, as soon as the controversy dies down, the same leaders come to spotlight again”.

The Sandeshkhali protests in West Bengal turned violent on Friday (23rd February) as angry people torched the properties of Sheikh Sirajuddin.

Armed with sticks, the protesters set ablaze thatched structures near a fishing yard in Sandeshkhali’s Belmajur area and vented their anger against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Siraj.

On Sunday (25th February), the members of a fact-finding committee protested against the West Bengal police and government after they were stopped from meeting the victims in Sandeshkhali village.

While speaking about the matter, a member said, “We are sitting here obediently to oppose as they (police) have stopped us illegally which is against our rights. We’ll complain about it to the CM, Governor, Union HM and even to the PM. During Ram Navami, they did the same and stopped us because they were hiding something… I don’t understand what kind of picture this state govt wants to portray before the world”.

The fact-finding committee added, “Constitutional machinery is collapsed in the state. Unfortunately, Police are executing illegal orders and taking the law in hands. We want to meet victims of Sandeshkhali…”

The committee consists of ex-Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, Justice L Narasimha Reddy, ex-IPS officer Raj Pal Singh, ex- NCW member Charu Wali Khanna, journalist Sanjeev Nayak, advocates OP Vyas and Bhavna Bajaj.