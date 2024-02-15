Thursday, February 15, 2024
‘They threatened to kill and bury us’: Sadruddin, Shamim and two others attack a Hindu youth and his kins in UP; Sadhus step in to save their lives

In a video, the Sadhus who were eyewitnesses to the crime, said that the accused attacked with an intention to kill the Hindu youth and his family members.

Vikas Rajput (R) and the sages (L).
Vikas Rajput (right) Sadhus who saved him (left). (Source: OpIndia Hindi)
A Hindu youth named Vikas Rajput, his mother and his sisters were reportedly attacked in the Uttar Pradesh region of Farrukhabad. The incident transpired on 12th February at the Kadrigate police station area. The accused have been identified as Shamim, son of Yusuf and Sadruddin, son of Shakir along with two other unidentified accomplices. Authorities have opened an investigation, arrested two persons and filed a case in this regard.

The victim and his family had gone to visit a fair where the accused launched a vicious attack on him, his mother and sisters. The victim told OpIndia that the accused threatened to kill them and bury them in the graveyard. A few sages who were present at the scene intervened and saved them.

Vikas Rajput submitted a police complaint on 13th February. According to the complaint, he and his family attended Mela Ramnagariya on the day of the incident. At around 10.15 pm, Vikas along with his sisters, mother and brother visited a shop selling bangles. He went and sat on a cot laid before the shop when the perpetrators came and started hurling abuses at him.

When Vikas Rajput raised objections to their offensive remarks, the culprits started hitting him. They also beat up and mistreated his mother and siblings when they intervened. They sustained serious wounds due to the assault.

Due to the ensuing commotion, when the public started gathering the accused fled from the location while issuing death threats to the youngster.

The Farukkabad police, meanwhile, took cognisance of the incident and filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Sadruddin, Shamim and two other unknown individuals under sections 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR.

According to a Newsline Network article, two culprits have been arrested while efforts are on to identify and nab the other two.

A video of the sages who were present there when the incident took place has also surfaced online in which they can be heard recounting the brutal thrashing of Vikas Rajput and his family at the hands of the Muslim males. They unveiled that the females were kicked in their stomachs. The sages added that they believed the assailants would have killed the victims if they had not come together to rescue them. They have also hoped for strict action against the attackers.

