Wednesday, February 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: Koustav Bagchi, a fierce critic of Mamata Banerjee, resigns, says 'Congress more...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: Koustav Bagchi, a fierce critic of Mamata Banerjee, resigns, says ‘Congress more interested in forging friendship with TMC’, has ‘lost legitimacy’

A fierce critic of the Mamata Banerjee government, Koustav Bagchi had shaved his head last year and vowed to stay bald till the TMC government in West Bengal was ousted.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal Congress leader Koustav Bagchi resigns from party, might join BJP
Image- ABP news
3

West Bengal Congress leader Koustav Bagchi resigned from the party on Wednesday (28th February), accusing the party’s top leadership of seeing “the Trinamool Congress as its West Bengal unit” and being “more interested in forging a friendship with the TMC than strengthening the state party unit.” There is widespread speculation that Bagchi will join the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Bagchi, an advocate, rose to prominence last year after being arrested by police for making disparaging statements about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He eventually shaved his head and declared that he would remain bald till the TMC government was in power in the state.

Bagchi, one of the state’s Congress spokespersons, announced on Wednesday that he had submitted his resignation letter to the Congress high command and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC).

In his letter, Bagchi said that the Congress had lost legitimacy as a political organization. “I have resigned from the party. I have given up my primary membership. I have informed my decision to part high command and state Congress leadership as well. The party has lost credibility,” Bagchi said.

“In West Bengal, the Pradesh Congress committee has no importance. The party high command sees the Trinamool Congress as its West Bengal unit. The party is more interested in forging a friendship with the TMC than strengthening the state party unit. Therefore, I cannot compromise with my self-esteem and not fight against the TMC,” Bagchi said. He also questioned the Congress high command’s silence on the Sandeshkhali issue.

Bagchi was arrested by Kolkata police in March of last year after allegedly criticizing Banerjee for her “personal attack” on state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. After being granted bail, Bagchi shaved his head and vowed to remain bald until the Mamata Banerjee government was deposed in Bengal. Since then, Bagchi has been a vocal critic of the TMC government, frequently sharing the dais with the state Assembly’s Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, during rallies.

Notably, Rana Goswami from Assam, who worked as the working president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee also tendered his resignation on 28th February.

Rana Goswami tendered his resignation to General Secretary (Organisational) KC Venugopal, stating, “I beg to state that I am tendering my resignation as the working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as an active member of the Indian National Congress.” It is meanwhile also speculated that Goswami might join the BJP today.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Karnataka: 27-year-old female PhD student missing in Mangalore, Bajrang Dal files complaint claiming it is an abduction and grooming Jihad case

OpIndia Staff -

Justice K Joseph objects to ‘Yato Dharmastato Jayah’ as Supreme Court motto, had once equated Catholic Church to preamble of constitution

Anurag -

West Bengal BJP president Suvendu Adhikari makes sensational claim, says Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan is in ‘safe’ custody of police with ‘5 star facilities’

OpIndia Staff -

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu denies reports of resignation, Speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs as BJP stakes claim to form government

OpIndia Staff -

DMK minister publishes advertisement with Chinese flag on a rocket on the occasion of PM Modi launching ISRO’s new rocket launch pad in Tamil...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Chop off the hands of anyone who speaks against us’: TMC leader in Birbhum threatens voters, Suvendu Adhikari writes to ECI

OpIndia Staff -

Shameless whitewashing of Sheikh Shahjahan and the plight of Sandeshkhali women by The Hindu: How they chose to protect Mamata Banerjee

S. Sudhir Kumar -

BBC apologises to family of a young person sexually exploited by presenter Huw Edwards for neglecting a speedy inquiry after complaint

OpIndia Staff -

‘Can’t continue under current circumstances’: Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh steps down

ANI -

‘Couldn’t visit Sandeshkhali as section 174 imposed’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan comes with a factually incorrect excuse while attending a film event in Kolkata

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
40,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com