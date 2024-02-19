The West has de-hyphenated India and Pakistan, Indian media needs to follow suit and not help vested interests peddle their propaganda

The Indian media often enters a state of hyperactivity, whether reporting on the recently conducted elections in Pakistan or the visits of their cricket team. This persistent mindset within the Indian media detrimentally affects efforts to de-hyphenate India and Pakistan.

Commentators in the international and regional media persist in equating India and Pakistan across various parameters. While this narrative may align with Pakistan’s perspective, it distinctly undermines the Indian narrative. For instance, during the recent Pakistan election, a prominent commentator on South Asia, Aatish Taseer tweeted the following:

Tweet by Aatish Taseer

This tweet was subsequently amplified by prominent Twitter handles in India, once again hyphenating India and Pakistan in the eyes of regional and international audiences. As mentioned previously, Taseer’s tweet highlights the questionable history of Pakistan’s elections, yet inadvertently tarnishes the rich democratic legacy of India in the process.

Another story published by a leading online media portal insinuates that the Indian public holds some emotional allegiance to their Pakistani counterparts. While these efforts to hyphenate India and Pakistan persist, it becomes increasingly crucial for the Indian perspective on global issues to be forcefully articulated. Achieving this necessitates concentrated efforts both at the national and international levels.

Article published by Live Mint

For a considerable duration, the West grouped the two countries due to similarities in culture, demographics, and economic situations. The hostility between these nations was often regarded as an internal issue, even when significant problems like terrorism in Kashmir emerged; these were seen as confined to their specific region. The Western stance refrained from separating India and Pakistan, as it was hesitant to acknowledge India as a significant global player. The simplest approach was to consistently juxtapose India and Pakistan, thereby confining India’s stature and influence solely to the South Asian region.

However, two significant factors altered this perspective: 1. The 9/11 terrorist attacks; 2. India’s emergence as a global economic power after the 1990s. The 9/11 attacks reshaped the Western perception that terrorism was solely limited to India and could profoundly impact their territory. This event reversed the narrative, compelling the West—previously advocating moral solutions to the terrorism issue through bilateral talks between India and Pakistan—to invest billions in the ‘War on Terror’ within what was considered ‘enemy’ territory.

The West, recognizing Pakistan as an international concern, perceived India, a responsible and stable democracy, as a potential long-term ally. This shift significantly contributed to disassociating India and Pakistan in the eyes of Western audiences.

Another pivotal factor contributing significantly to the disassociation was India’s ascension as a major economic powerhouse following the liberalization measures of the 1990s. The growth of India’s middle class, the surge in IT exports, and the increasing purchasing power of the Indians compelled even India’s adversaries to normalize their relations.

In contrast, Pakistan experienced a series of undemocratic military takeovers and relied on multiple IMF bailout packages. Presently, Pakistan grapples with one of its severest political and economic crises, while India has been officially acknowledged as the world’s fifth-largest economy, witnessing a consistent rise in foreign reserves annually.

This stark contrast has once again prompted the global audience to view India and Pakistan through separate lenses, further reinforcing their de-hyphenation.

However, a disappointing factor persists—the Indian media, driven by the pursuit of TRP ratings, continues to disproportionately cover Pakistan, thus perpetuating the hyphenation of India and Pakistan. This portrayal misguides the global audience, creating an impression that Pakistan holds a significant interest of India.

In reality, the nuclear threat posed by Pakistan has been debunked as a bluff, trade between the two countries is minimal with negligible impact on India’s economy, and the Indian government has unequivocally articulated its stance on the Kashmir issue through the abrogation of Article 370. Despite this, the Indian media remains fixated on events such as visits by Pakistani ministers, even though the Pakistani political class lacks substantial power, with the military controlling most aspects, especially those related to India. The persistence of this mindset within the Indian media confines their focus to regional issues, disregarding the larger global perspective.

Amidst this narrative, a notable aspect has been the approach adopted by the Indian bureaucracy and government. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the current Indian government has unequivocally shifted Pakistan from being one of the most preferred nations to the least preferred. The government has been diligent in highlighting India’s growth trajectory to both domestic and international audiences, strategically avoiding excessive focus on Pakistan-related issues that might align India within the same column as Pakistan. This approach has effectively positioned India as a significant emerging power in Asia. External Affairs Minister Mr. Jaishankar has adeptly conveyed this stance on numerous platforms, both within India and on the international stage.

The Indian media must transition into a global entity, extending its reach beyond regional boundaries. However, this shift necessitates a transformation in mindset, shifting away from age-old preoccupations with domestic and regional affairs. Instead, there’s a need to cover international issues from an Indian perspective, establishing credibility among global decision-makers.

The role of the Indian media holds significant weight—both in elevating India’s image as a substantial international player and in effectively advocating the Indian narrative amid the intensifying global discourse. While it’s a reality that we cannot alter our neighbors, it’s crucial not to excessively focus on them, inadvertently elevating their status while potentially diminishing our standing as a global power.