Sunday, March 10, 2024
Actress Saayoni Ghosh, who posted the infamous ‘condom on Shivling’ picture, to contest Lok Sabha election on TMC ticket from Jadavpur

On 18th February 2015, Saayoni Ghosh tweeted a picture wherein a female character was seen putting a condom over the sacred Hindu symbol of a Shivling.

OpIndia Staff
TMC fields actress Saayoni Ghosh, who posted the infamous Shivling with condom picture, from the Jadavpur constituency, had lost polls in 2021
Saayoni Ghosh with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, image via Twitter account of the actress
9

On Sunday (10th March), the Mamata Banerjee-led-Trinamool Congress (TMC) party declared that ‘actress’ Saayoni Ghosh would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Jadavpur constituency in West Bengal.

Ghosh, who serves as the youth President of the TMC, was fielded by the party from the Asansol south constituency during the 2021 West Bengal Vidhan Sabha election. However, she lost the poll to rival BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul by 4480 votes.

Incidentally, Saayoni Ghosh is the same individual who was slammed on social media for insulting Lord Shiva after her tweet from 2015 resurfaced on social media.

Screengrab of the Hinduphobic tweet

Hinduphibc tweet by Saayoni Ghosh and subsequent ‘clarification’

On 18th February 2015, the actress tweeted a picture wherein a female character was seen putting a condom over the sacred Hindu symbol of a Shivling.

She wrote, “Gods couldn’t have been more useful.” Her tweet maligning Hindu culture was posted on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, which was observed on February 17 that year.

Saayoni Ghosh had subsequently issued an apology and alleged that her account had been hacked. The actress, who has been in the film industry since 2010, was mistaken into believing that netizens were naive to buy her argument when she claimed that the derogatory post was the handiwork of a hacker.

Labelling her own tweet as ‘obnoxious’, she informed, “Dear all, a post from 2015 has been brought to my notice which is extremely obnoxious..for all your information, I have joined Twitter on 2010 and after a brief use I lost interest in carrying forward. However, the account remained.”

She claimed that her PR agent Bhaska Roy informed her that her account has been hacked. She alleged that the account couldn’t be retrieved until 2017.

“After a while, my pr Bhaska Roy intimidated me that my account has been hacked and we need to retrieve it immediately. For various reasons, we could only do that after 2017 and I got back in touch with the Twitter world with a bang,” the actress emphasised.

