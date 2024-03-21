Jawaharlal Nehru University, a prominent leftist stronghold, is embroiled in yet another controversy. On Wednesday (20th March), anti-Hindu slogans were raised in the varsity, and a video of the incident has gone viral online. The video shows students shouting slogans like, “Mile Phule-Kanshi Ram, Hawa Mein Ud Gaye Jai Shri Ram” during the night. Moreover, “Brahmanwad se azadi” (freedom from Brahminism) and “Free Palestine” slogans were also raised amidst the sounds of trumpets and Dhols.

"Hawa Me Ud gaye Jai Shri Ram" such abusive slogans are being raised in JNU.



"Hawa Me Ud gaye Jai Shri Ram" such abusive slogans are being raised in JNU.

This isn't FoE but pure blasphemy…. All these commies should be booked for it…

It is pertinent to recall that in the 1990s (1993), when the SP-BSP allied against the BJP, supporters of both parties used to chant ‘Mile Mulayam-Kanshi Ram, Hawa Mein Ud Gaye Jai Shri Ram‘. As can be heard in the viral video, ‘Azadi‘ slogans were again chanted loudly in JNU. In addition, derogatory slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, this is the same JNU where slogans like ‘Afzal, hum sharminda hain, tere qatil zinda hain‘ were chanted in support of the terrorist who attacked Parliament. Besides this, slogans such as ‘Bharat there tukde honge Inshallah Inshallah‘ were raised in the University.

JNU’s student union elections will take place on the 22nd of March. Until recently, only Leftist student leaders have won from here, but this time the competition is fierce with ABVP fielding a victim of leftist violence as its candidate.

Umesh Chandra Ajmeera of Warangal, a member of the tribal Banjara community, has been fielded by the ABVP. Umesh’s father Sitaraman Nayak Ajmeera was murdered by Naxalites in 1997 when he was four years old. After his father’s demise, Umesh’s mother Sammakka Ajmeera was forcibly converted. Distressed by her husband’s murder and forced religious conversion, his mother passed away shortly after his father’s demise.

Despite these hardships and hailing from a Naxal-infected village, Umesh completed his primary education at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in United States Studies at JNU. Umesh has also received the JRF Award in Political Science. He came in contact with ABVP when he joined JNU for higher education.