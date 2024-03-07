Thursday, March 7, 2024
Assam: Amir Ali gets life sentence, Ferdus Alom gets 20 years jail in child marriage case from Morigaon

ANI
Assam: 1 gets life sentence, another 20 year jail for child marriage
 In a major legal development against child marriage in Assam, a district court in Morigaon has delivered a historic verdict by sentencing one man to life imprisonment while another has received a 20-year jail term in a child marriage case.

Samiran Baishya, Additional Superintendent of Police of Morigaon district said that, on March 6, in a judgment in connection with Moirabari police station Case No-182/21, under Section 120(B)/376DA IPC R/W-Sec 6 of POCSO Act and R/W sec 9/10/11 of prohibition of Child marriage Act, accused Amir Ali has been convicted rigorous Imprisonment for life and accused Ferdus Alom has been convicted for 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment by the Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon.

“It is to be mentioned here that while monitoring the process of trial it has come to light that one person, Merajul Islam, had threatened the victim and other witnesses to depose evidence in favour of the accused and also offered gratification. Accordingly, he was arrested from the court premises and forwarded to judicial custody. Case reference Morigaon police station case number 14/ 24 U/S 195A/214/506 IPC,” Baishya said.

Earlier, the Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had launched a massive crackdown against child marriage with police arresting more than 4000 people across the state.

Recently, the Assam government repealed the Assam Muslim Marriages & Divorces Registration Act, 1935.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma had pledged that he will not allow child marriages in Assam as long as he is alive.

Earlier in a rousing speech in the Assembly, he challenged his political opponents, saying, “I would like to challenge you politically. I will shut down this shop before 2026.”

“Hear me carefully, as long as I am alive, I will not let child marriage take place in Assam. This will not be allowed to happen as long as Himanta Biswa Sarma is alive. I would like to challenge you politically, I will shut down this shop before 2026,” he had said.

The Assam CM has vowed to eradicate child marriage in the state by 2026.

