Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ these days, has now arrived in Gujarat. After commencing the Gujarat phase of this Yatra in north Gujarat and reaching Bardoli in the Surat district on Sunday (10th March), his convoy had to face protests. In Rahul Gandhi’s presence, members of the Shri Ram Sena, a Hindu organisation, chanted slogans such as ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ and ‘Jo Ram Ka Nahin, Woh Hamare Kisi Kaam Ka Nahi‘. Subsequently, due to these protests, Rahul Gandhi’s planned public meeting had to be cancelled. He proceeded directly to Vyara without conducting the scheduled rally in Bardoli.

On Sunday (10th March), Rahul Gandhi reached Bardoli with his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. Rahul Gandhi visited the historic ‘Swaraj Ashram’ here. While returning from there, the workers of the local Hindu organisation raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and protested against the Congress leader. After the sloganeering, some Congress workers tried to stop the protest.

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to hold a public meeting at Bardoli. But it is being said that in the wake of this protest, he cancelled holding the meeting and left directly to Vyara.

According to a report, in Bardoli, Rahul Gandhi was to address a meeting at Limda Chowk, but later, suddenly the meeting was cancelled and he left directly for Vyara.

Lord Ram is our king, we will always oppose those who play with the Hindu faith.

After the protests against Rahul Gandhi in Bardoli, OpIndia spoke to Sanjay Patel of the Shri Ram Sena. He said, “We have opposed Rahul Gandhi. One who does not respect Lord Ram is useless. Rahul Gandhi says that no one will get employment by going to the temple. He and his Congress party have already been opposing the Ram Mandir. The Congress had exposed its mentality by not accepting the invitation for the consecration of the Ram Mandir.”

Patel further said, “Jo Ram Ka Nahin, Woh Hamare Kisi Kaam Ka Nahi. Rahul Gandhi is misleading the youth. If he plays with the faith of Hindus, we will always oppose him. Our protest against Rahul Gandhi is the main reason behind the cancellation of the Bardoli meeting. During this time, Congress workers also clashed with us. Lord Ram is our king and we have an unbreakable faith in our deity. We will not allow anybody to oppose our deity at any time.”

He said he was not a political person but would support those who brought Lord Ram back into the grand temple in Ayodhya. Sanjay Patel added, “Those who remove Article 370, those who implement the CAA, we will support the same party. We are fighting to get back our temples.”

To a question on whether the Congress was associating its name with the Bardoli Satyagraha, Patel said, “They only use old leaders. No Congressmen come here. The Congress has always looked down on Sardar Patel. Now they are using the names of Bardoli and Sardar Patel just to show off.”

Bardoli holds significance as the site where Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel led a satyagraha against British rule in 1928. The Swaraj Ashram, situated here, served as the primary hub for this protest movement.

Modi wants youth to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and starve to death: Rahul Gandhi

It should be noted that during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, Rahul Gandhi has been commenting on the Ram Mandir at many places. He also made comments about the consecration ceremony and asked why the poor were not invited there. Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Modi by stating that PM Modi wishes for our youth to be constantly glued to their phones, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and eventually starving to death. While Rahul’s remark drew significant criticism, its repercussions have now been observed in Bardoli as well.